Lady Panthers honor seniors, beat Hillsboro

The Miami Trace Lady Panthers varsity softball team honored its 10 seniors prior to the game against Hillsboro Monday, April 29.

Miami Trace then hit the field and won the game, 4-0.

Miami Trace scored all the runs they would need in the bottom of the first with a single by Kaylee Hauck and a two-run home run by Jessica Campbell.

The Lady Panthers added a pair of insurance runs in the fourth inning.

Aubrey Schwartz led off with a single, one of three hits she had on the day. She stole second and third and scored on a double by Cassidy Lovett.

Hauck drove in Lovett with a single to make it 4-0.

Olivia Wolffe was the winning pitcher for Miami Trace. In seven innings, she allowed four hits with 10 strikeouts and three walks.

Dearmon took the loss for Hillsboro with four runs on nine hits. She struck out nine and walked one.

“The coaching staff wanted to thank (Miami Trace High School Athletic Director) Mr. (Aaron) Hammond, the Miami Trace Athletic Boosters, and the parents of the 2019 Lady Panthers,” Miami Trace head coach Joe Henry said.

“After the game the parents held a gathering (with) food and drinks for the kids and families,” Henry said. “The family bonding was awesome to see and the kids all being one big family.”

Miami Trace plays at Washington today at 5 p.m.

The Lady Panthers have a game at East Clinton Friday at 5 p.m.

RHE

H 000 000 0 — 0 4 –

MT 200 200 x — 4 9 4

Offensively for Miami Trace: Kaylee Hauck, 2-3, sb, sac, run, rbi; Olivia Wolffe, 0-3, hbp; Jessica Camp, 0-3, bb; Piper Grooms, 0-0; Hannah Miller 0-0; Jessica Campbell, 1-2, home run, bb, run, 2 rbi; Sidney Payton 0-3; Aubrey Schwartz, 3-3, 3 sb, run; Devin Thomas, 0-0; Kylee Rossiter, 1-2, sb, sac; Maddie Mossbarger, 0-3; Cassidy Lovett, 2-3, 2b, sb, run; Krissy Ison, 0-0.

Offensively for Hillsboro: Parson, 0-3; Dietrick, 1-4; Dearmon, 0-2, 2 bb; Page, 0-4; Pettyjohn, 0-3; Thornburgh, 1-3; Myers, 1-3; Moberly, 0-3; Birkhimer, 1-3.

The Miami Trace Lady Panthers softball team recognized their 10 seniors prior to the game against Hillsboro Monday, April 29, 2019. (l-r); coach Chris Ford, Breanna Eick, Billie Jo Seitz, Jessica Camp, Kaylee Hauck, Olivia Wolffe, Cassidy Lovett, head coach Joe Henry, Maddie Mossbarger, Ashley Campbell, Krissy Ison, coach Shawn Grooms and Kylee Rossiter. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/05/web1_Miami-Trace-girls-softball-senior-recognition-4-29-2019.jpg The Miami Trace Lady Panthers softball team recognized their 10 seniors prior to the game against Hillsboro Monday, April 29, 2019. (l-r); coach Chris Ford, Breanna Eick, Billie Jo Seitz, Jessica Camp, Kaylee Hauck, Olivia Wolffe, Cassidy Lovett, head coach Joe Henry, Maddie Mossbarger, Ashley Campbell, Krissy Ison, coach Shawn Grooms and Kylee Rossiter. Courtesy photo Miami Trace’s Ashley Campbell rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the first inning of a Frontier Athletic Conference game against Hillsboro Monday, April 29, 2019 at Miami Trace High School. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/05/web1_Ashley-Campbell-Home-run-4-29-2019.jpg Miami Trace’s Ashley Campbell rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the first inning of a Frontier Athletic Conference game against Hillsboro Monday, April 29, 2019 at Miami Trace High School. Courtesy photo