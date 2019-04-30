Lady Lion softball falls to Minford, 9-0

MINFORD — On Monday, April 29, the Washington Lady Blue Lions varsity softball team traveled down to Scioto County to take on the Minford Falcons.

Minford won the game, 9-0.

Washington was limited to one hit, a double in the top of the first by Maddy Jenkins.

Minford’s Madi Sifford pitched seven innings for the win. She struck out eight and issued one walk (to Kassidy Olsson).

Makenna Knisley started and took the loss for Washington. She pitched 3.1 innings with eight hits and seven runs (six earned) with one strikeout and no walks.

Meredith Pabst pitched 1.2 innings with five hits and two runs (both earned), no walks or strikeouts.

Brooklyn Devenport pitched one inning with one hit allowed.

Washington hosts Unioto today at 5 p.m. and will host Miami Trace Wednesday and McClain Thursday. Those games also start at 5 p.m.

RHE

W 000 000 0 — 0 1 3

M 111 420 x — 9 14 0

Offensively for Washington: Brooklyn Devenport, 0-3; Kassidy Olsson, 0-2, 1 bb; Maddy Jenkins, 1-3, 2b; Makenna Knisley, 0-3, fc; Corynn Chrisman, 0-3; Meredith Pabst, 0-2; Haven McGraw, 0-2; Emma Funari, 0-1; Taylor Smith, 0-1; Mallori Tucker, 0-2. LOB: 2.

Offensively for Minford: Andi Belvins, 1-4, 1 run, 1 rbi, sb; Britney Wolfenbarker, 2-4, 2 rbi, 1 run, 2b, 3b; Emily Shoemaker, 3-4, 2 runs, 1 rbi, 2b, sb; Hannah Tolle, 2-4, roe; Kiersten Hale, 0-4, 1 rbi; Tamara Burchett, 1-3, 1 run, 2b; Madi Sifford, 1-3, 1 run, 1 rbi; Hannah Thacker, 2-3, 2 runs, 1 rbi, 2b; Maddie Slusher, 2-4, 1 run, 1 rbi, 3b, roe, 2 sb. LOB: 6.