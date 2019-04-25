Drew Batson has a bright future ahead, that’s easy to see.

Judging by the number of fellow students who gathered to witness him recently signing a letter of intent to attend Mount Vernon Nazarene University, the Miami Trace senior certainly has a host of friends.

Batson made his college choice official with a signing ceremony in the lobby of the Miami Trace High School.

At Mount Vernon Nazarene, Batson will study nursing and be a member of the Cougars baseball team.

Batson selected Mount Vernon after also considering Cedarville University and Lake Erie College (Painesville, Ohio).

“I really like their nursing program,” Batson said. “I like the area it’s in, it’s a great location. And I like how small it is.”

In a four-year period chock full of memorable moments, Batson said that one that sticks with him, at least from his athletic career, was when Miami Trace’s baseball team qualified to the District tournament in Athens his sophomore year.

“That was pretty exciting,” Batson said.

Who are his favorite teachers?

“Mrs. (Laura) Hottinger is definitely one of my favorite teachers,” Batson said. “She does our video production class.” Batson also liked chemistry teacher Al Jones.

What about playing baseball in college?

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do,” Batson said. “Especially growing up, I’ve just always had my eye on playing college baseball.

“Definitely time management will be key,” Batson said. “Just making sure your priorities are straight with your school work and whatever you have to do with your sports.”

Batson happens to be a member of the Miami Trace High School Class of 2019, the class that started its senior year in the original Miami Trace High School and is the first to graduate from the new MTHS.

“There are stricter rules here,” Batson said. “Not as much freedom. It’s pretty nice seeing every new school. I saw the elementary first, then the middle school and now the high school. It’s really nice to be able to do that.

“Drew’s an all-round kid,” Miami Trace baseball coach Rob Smith said. “First of all, he’s a member of the National Honor Society. That right there tells you what type of kid he is as far as how (seriously) he takes his academics.

“He’s just a leader in the senior class,” Smith said. “He comes from a well-respected family in the community. He just does a great job as far as what you are supposed to do as a student-athlete.

“Baseball is important to Drew,” Smith said. “He works hard at it and I think he has a bright future at Mount Vernon.”

Miami Trace senior Drew Batson, center, recently signed a letter of intent to attend Mount Vernon Nazarene University where he will study nursing and continue his athletic career as a member of the Cougars baseball team. Batson is flanked by his parents, Bethany and David and is joined by (standing, l-r); Miami Trace head baseball coach Rob Smith, Miami Trace Superintendent David Lewis and assistant baseball coach for the Panthers, Matt Platt. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/04/web1_Drew-Batson-signs-4-11-2019-.jpg Miami Trace senior Drew Batson, center, recently signed a letter of intent to attend Mount Vernon Nazarene University where he will study nursing and continue his athletic career as a member of the Cougars baseball team. Batson is flanked by his parents, Bethany and David and is joined by (standing, l-r); Miami Trace head baseball coach Rob Smith, Miami Trace Superintendent David Lewis and assistant baseball coach for the Panthers, Matt Platt. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Batson https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/04/web1_Drew-Batson-mug.jpg Batson Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos