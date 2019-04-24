Miami Trace track wins McClain tri-meet

GREENFIELD — The Miami Trace High School track teams visited McClain High School in Greenfield Tuesday for a tri-match with the Tigers and the Whiteoak Wildcats.

Miami Trace’s boys team won with 64 points to McClain’s 59. Whiteoak scored 21 points.

On the girls’ side, Miami Trace outscored McClain, 59.5 to 56.5. Whiteoak tallied 17 points.

Miami Trace won the 4 x 200-meter relay with a time of 1:55. That team was comprised of Lilly Litteral, Alyssa Butler, Tori Morrison and Macy Creamer.

Mallory Conklin won the 1600-meter run in a time of 5:53. She also won the 800-meter run in 2:48.

Miami Trace won the 4 x 100-meter relay in 53.7. That team was composed of Litteral, Mallory Pavey, Morrison and Butler.

Miranda Cory, Pavey, Creamer and Morrison combined to win the 4 x 400-meter relay in 4:34.

Meri Grace Carson won the shot put with a throw of 27’ 5”.

Libby Aleshire captured the discus throw with a distance of 93’ 11”.

Jaden Haldeman won the 110-meter hurdles in a time of 16.3.

Matthew Haddox won the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.8.

The Panthers won the 4 x 200-meter relay in 1:35.5. Those team members were: Jake Atwood, Jaden Haldeman, Keegan Terry and Wyatt Cory.

Cory also won the pole vault, clearing the bar at 14’ 3”. Cory won the high jump, going up and over the bar at 5’ 8”.

Simon DeBruin took first in the 1600-meter run in 4:59.0.

The Panthers captured the 4 x 100-meter relay in 48.9. Those runners were: Terry, Haddox, Josh Liff and Atwood.

Terry won the 200-meter dash in a time of 24.8.

Jotham Lewis placed first in the 400-meter dash in 54.8.

Atwood, Jacob Downing, Haldeman and Cory won the 4 x 400-meter relay in a time of 3:44.

Miami Trace will be competing in the McClain Invitational Friday beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Miami Trace girls results

4 x 800-meter relay: did not participate

100-meter hurdles: Macy Creamer, 2nd, 16.8

100-meter dash: McKenna Wilson, 14.1; Cora McBride, 15.8

4 x 200-meter relay: 1st, 1:55 (Lilly Litteral, Alyssa Butler, Tori Morrison, Macy Creamer); 2:04 (McKenna Wilson, Krissy Ison, Miranda Cory, Mallory Pavey)

1600-meter run: Mallory Conklin, 1st, 5:53; Annabella Szczerbiak, 2nd, 6:31

4 x 100-meter relay: 1st, 53.7 (Lilly Litteral, Mallory Pavey, Tori Morrison, Alyssa Butler)

400-meter dash: Bridget Perkins, 2nd, 1:13

300-meter hurdles: did not compete

800-meter run: Mallory Conklin, 1st, 2:48

200-meter dash: Alyssa Butler, 3rd, 28.90; Lilly Litteral, 4th, 28.98; Krissy Ison, 31.8; Lilly Workman, 32.8; Cora McBride, 33.7

3200-meter run: Annabella Szczerbiak, 2nd, 14:35

4 x 400-meter relay: 1st, 4:34 (Miranda Cory, Mallory Pavey, Macy Creamer, Tori Morrison)

Pole vault: Miranda Cory, 2nd, 7-0

High jump: Tori Morrison, tied 3rd, 4’ 6”

Long jump: Mallory Pavey, 4th, 14’ 7”; Krissy Ison, 12’ 11”; Cora McBride, 10’ 4”

Shot put: Meri Grace Carson, 1st, 27’ 5”; Libby Aleshire, 2nd, 25’ 8”; Lilly Workman, 4th, 25’ 2 1/4”; Julianne Stevenson, 24’ 6 3/4”; Alex King, 19’ 6 1/2”; Brooklyn Vanover, 16’ 11 1/2”

Discus throw: Libby Aleshire, 1st, 93’ 11”; Julianne Stevenson, 2nd, 79’ 6 1/2”; Meri Grace Carson, 4th, 70’ 7 1/2”; Lilly Workman, 66’ 9 1/2”; Alex King, 58’ 10”; Brooklyn Vanover, 43’ 2 1/2”

Miami Trace boys results

4 x 800-meter relay: 2nd, 10:18 (Charles Lapasky, Jadon Rowe, Todd Ford, Sam Braden)

110-meter hurdles: Jaden Haldeman, 1st, 16.3

100-meter dash: Matthew Haddox, 1st, 11.8; Austin Conklin, 12.8; Jesse Benitez, 13.1; Drew Black, 13.6; Cayden Griggs, 13.8; Preston Reed, 14.2

4 x 200-meter relay: 1st, 1:35.5 (Jake Atwood, Jaden Haldeman, Keegan Terry, Wyatt Cory); 1:47.5 (Austin Seymour, Cole Enochs, Jared Seymour, Zach Smith)

1600-meter run: Simon DeBruin, 1st, 4:59.0; Caleb Brannigan, 2nd, 4:59.2; Henry DeBruin, 3rd, 5:04; Jadon Rowe, 5:33

4 x 100-meter relay: 1st, 48.9 (Keegan Terry, Matthew Haddox, Josh Liff, Jake Atwood); 50.9 (Jesse Benitez, Austin Conklin, Zach Smith, Trenton Crawford)

400-meter dash: Jotham Lewis, 1st, 54.8; Jacob Downing, 3rd, 59.5; Cole Enochs, 1:00.2; Jared Seymour, 1:04.0

300-meter hurdles: Andrew Amore, 4th, 49.4

800-meter run: Henry DeBruin, 2nd, 2:12; Simon DeBruin, 3rd, 2:15; Jotham Lewis, 4th, 2:16; Caleb Brannigan, 2:31; Todd Ford, 2:38

200-meter dash: Keegan Terry, 1st, 24.8; Jesse Benitez, 26.0; Austin Seymour, 26.4; Cayden Griggs, 28.3; Drew Black, 28.4; Preston Reed, 30.1

3200-meter run: Caleb Brannigan, 2nd, 11:08; Simon DeBruin, 3rd, 11:22; Charles Lapasky, 11:42; Henry DeBruin, 11:49

4 x 400-meter relay: 1st, 3:44 (Jake Atwood, Jacob Downing, Jaden Haldeman, Wyatt Cory); 4:03 (Jadon Rowe, Zach Smith, Trenton Crawford, Austin Seymour)

Pole vault: Wyatt Cory, 1st, 14’ 3”; Andrew Amore, 2nd, 9’ 0”; Cole Howland, 7’6”

High jump: Wyatt Cory, 1st, 5’ 8”; Andrew Amore, 5’ 4”

Long jump: Andrew Amore, 2nd, 18’ 9”; Jacob Downing, 4th, 16’ 7”; Austin Conklin, 16’ 5”; Trenton Crawford, 16’ 4”; Jesse Benitez, 16’ 2 1/2”; Zach Smith, 15’ 4”; Cayden Griggs, 14’ 11”; Drew Black, 14’ 3”

Shot put: Josh Liff, 2nd, 39’ 6 1/4”; Cole Enochs, 3rd, 36’ 6 1/4”; Mychal Rose, 4th, 34’ 3”; Aiden Kingery, 32’ 1 1/4”; Blake Roberts, 31’ 1 1/2”; Grant DeBruin, 29’ 6 1/4”

Discus throw: Grant DeBruin, 89’ 1 1/2”; Anthony Mayer, 85’ 4”; Blake Roberts, 85’ 7”; Cole Howland, 68’ 1”; Mychal Rose, 63’ 4 1/2”