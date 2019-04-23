Wilmington edges Lady Lion track

The Washington track teams welcomed former South Central Ohio League opponent Wilmington for a dual meet Tuesday, April 16.

Wilmington edged the Lady Lions, 74-70 and the Hurricane beat the Blue Lions, 94-54.

For Washington, Cloe Copas won the 800-meter run in a time of 2:36.90.

Abigail Tackage won the 1600-meter run in 6:48.70 and the 3200-meter run in 16:00.43.

Chloe Lovett won the 100-meter hurdles in 18.03. Lovett also won the 300-meter hurdles in 53.64.

Washington won the 4 x 400-meter relay with a time of 4:40.88. That team was made up of Tabby Woods, Halli Wall, Copas and Lovett.

The Lady Lions won the 4 x 800-meter relay in 12:10.01. Those runners were: Copas, Tackage, Mia Moats and Maria Medina.

Hannah Haithcock won the shot put with a throw of 32’ 8”.

Shawna Conger won the discus throw achieving a distance of 87’ 2”.

Trent Langley won the 110-meter hurdles in 16.40.

Miguel O’Flaherty won the long jump with a leap of 19’ 3”.

Sterling Smith captured the shot put (46’ 11”) and discus throw events (116’ 11”.)

Washington will compete in the McClain Invitational Friday at 4:30 p.m.

Washington girls results

100-meter dash: Halli Wall, 2nd, 14.34; Mckenna Garren, 6th, 14.90; Aria Marting, 7th, 14.93; Haley Brenner, 8th, 15.03; Aaralyne Estep, 9th, 15.04; Arianna Heath, 10th, 15.32

200-meter dash: Bianca Nickell, 7th, 31.03; Kayla Welling, 10th, 31.68; Arianna Heath, 15th, 32.62; Mckenna Garren, 17th, 33.18; Haley Brenner, 18th, 33.34; Cheyenne Tuttle, 20th, 35.33

400-meter dash: Cloe Copas, 2nd, 1:07.46; Hannah Haithcock, 3rd, 1:16.29; Maria Medina, 5th, 1:20.70

800-meter run: Cloe Copas, 1st, 2:36.90; Diya Patel, 4th, 3:08.00

1600-meter run: Abigail Tackage, 1st, 6:48.70; Shelbee Crago, 2nd, 7:43.30

3200-meter run: Abigail Tackage, 1st, 16:00.43

100-meter hurdles: Chloe Lovett, 1st, 18.03; Raven Haithcock, 2nd, 19.48; Aria Marting, 5th, 20.20

300-meter hurdles: Chloe Lovett, 1st, 53.64; Sydney Shadburn, 6th, 58.66

4 x 100-meter relay: ‘A’, 2nd, 55.02 (Chloe Lovett, Tabby Woods, Arianna Heath, Halli Wall); ‘B’, 4th, 58.06 (Ali Forsythe, Amya Haithcock, Aria Marting, Mckenna Garren)

4 x 200-meter relay: ‘A’, 2nd, 1:59.07 (Tabby Woods, Halli Wall, Bianca Nickell, Kayla Welling); ‘B’, 4th, 2:18.73 (Cheyenne Tuttle, Haley Brenner, Grace Grossenbacher, Katie Picklesimer)

4 x 400-meter relay: 1st, 4:40.88 (Tabby Woods, Halli Wall, Cloe Copas, Chloe Lovett)

4 x 800-meter relay: 1st, 12:10.01 (Cloe Copas, Abigail Tackage, Mia Moats, Maria Medina)

High jump: Hannah Haithcock, 3rd, 4’ 2”

Pole vault: Megan Downing, 3rd, 8’ 6”; Sydney Shadburn, 4th, 6’ 0”

Long jump: Aaralyne Estep, 2nd, 13’ 10 1/2”; Haley Brenner, 4th, 13’ 4 3/4”; Arianna Heath, 5th, 12’ 1/4”; Jordan Montgomery, 6th, 11’ 6”

Shot put: Hannah Haithcock, 1st, 32’ 8”; Shawna Conger, 3rd, 32’ 3”; Bethany Wilt, 5th, 27’ 11 1/2”; Gabryelle Whitelow, 8th, 25’ 10 3/4”; Hailey Snyder, 11th, 23’ 4”; Emily Becker, 12th, 23’ 0”; Maria Medina, 15th, 21’ 4”; Julianne Bailey, 16th, 21’ 3”; Grace Grossenbacher, 17th, 18’ 5”

Discus throw: Shawna Conger, 1st, 87’ 2”; Bethany Wilt, 7th, 65’ 7”; Julianne Bailey, 9th, 59’ 5”; Gabryelle Whitelow, 11th, 58’ 8”; Maria Medina, 13th, 51’ 11”; Emily Becker, 14th, 50’ 11”; Hailey Snyder, 15th, 49’ 2”; Grace Grossenbacher, 16th, 45’ 10”

Washington boys results

100-meter dash: Jamie McCane, 3rd, 12.44; Shlok Shah, 4th, 12.47; Bryce Coy, 8th, 12.83; Drew Moats, 10th, 13.38; Collier Brown, 11th, 13.41; Ethan Rogers-Wright, 12th, 13.48; Kylan Lawwell, 13th, 14.08; Jaxson Singleton, 14th, 14.33; Jayden Mitchell, 15th, 15.05

200-meter dash: Caden Smith, 4th, 26.21; Drew Moats, 7th, 27.47; Ethan Rogers-Wright, 10th, 28.40; David Surina, 11th, 29.92; Gavin Myers, 12th, 31.11; Ben Harper, 13th, 31.75; Jaxson Singleton, 14th, 32.00

400-meter dash: Brice Cartwright, 2nd, 55.55; Kameron Morris, 5th, 58.20; Dylan Williamson, 6th, 1:01.83; Ben Harper, 7th, 1:06.54

800-meter run: Brice Cartwright, 4th, 2:28.39; Kameron Morris, 5th, 2:47.50; Caden Hott, 6th, 2:50.18

1600-meter run: Connor Lane, 2nd, 5:27.33

3200-meter run: Connor Lane, 3rd, 12:03.50

110-meter hurdles: Trent Langley, 1st, 16.40

300-meter hurdles: Caden Smith, 2nd, 46.46; Bryce Coy, 4th, 51.12; Gabe Pickerill, 5th, 1:00.54

4 x 100-meter relay: ‘A’, 2nd, 47.82 (Jamie McCane, Trent Langley, Garitt Leisure, Eli Lynch); ‘B’, 3rd, 51.29

4 x 200-meter relay: 2nd, 1:39.11 (Eli Lynch, Garitt Leisure, Shlok Shah, Jamie McCane)

4 x 400-meter relay: 2nd, 3:55.00 (Brice Cartwright, Kameron Morris, Eli Lynch, Trent Langley)

4 x 800-meter relay: 2nd, 9:52.12 (Brice Cartwright, Chase Mallow, Connor Lane, Kameron Morris)

High jump: Bryce Coy, 2nd, 5’ 4”

Pole vault: Bryce Coy, 2nd, 11’ 6”; Reilly Downing, 4th, 11’ 0”; Jacob Stone, 5th, 10’ 0”; Preston Hines, 6th, 9’ 0”

Long jump: Miguel O’Flaherty, 1st, 19’ 3”; Eli Lynch, 2nd, 19’ 3”; Shlok Shah, 7th, 14’ 10 1/2”

Shot put: Sterling Smith, 1st, 46’ 11”; Cassius Howland, 3rd, 41’ 10”; Dakota Weikle, 7th, 33’ 7”; Mac Miller, 9th, 30’ 2”; Trevor Minyo, 10th, 28’ 2”; Chris Nichols, 11th, 22’ 2”

Discus throw: Sterling Smith, 1st, 116’ 11”; Cassius Howland, 3rd, 102’ 10”; Mac Miller, 7th 81’ 3”; Trevor Minyo, 10th, 68’ 1”; Dakota Weikle, 11th, 60’ 0”; Chris Nichols, 12th, 51’ 5”

Megan Downing goes over the bar in the pole vault for Washington during a dual meet with Wilmington Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Washington High School. Washington's Sterling Smith watches the flight of the discus during a dual meet with Wilmington Tuesday, April 16, 2019 held at Washington High School.