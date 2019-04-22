MT baseball shuts out Ironmen

JACKSON — The Miami Trace Panthers varsity baseball team made the long trip down to Jackson to take on the Ironmen in a Frontier Athletic Conference Monday.

The Panthers won the game, 4-0.

Austin Mathews was the winning pitcher for the Panthers.

The senior went the distance with three hits, two walks and 10 strikeouts.

“They never really threatened all night long,” Miami Trace head coach Rob Smith said. “They had two on in the second inning but, that was it.”

The Panthers scored all of the game’s runs in the top of the first.

Connor Bucher hit a double and Drew Batson was hit by a pitch.

Cody Brightman had a single to score Bucher with what proved to be the game-winning run.

Dalton Mayer hit a double that scored Batson and Brightman and Mayer scored when Austin Brown was caught in a rundown (he was safe at second).

The Panthers threatened in the seventh with runners at second and third, but did not score.

Massie had two hits for Jackson and Erwin had the other.

“It was a very good baseball game,” Smith said. “We jumped out on them in the first and had a great pitching performance by Austin Mathews. We played good defense all night.

“The kids played really well,” Smith said.

Miami Trace is now 9-5 overall, 5-3 in the FAC. The Panthers are at Washington to take on the Blue Lions Wednesday at 5 p.m.

RHE

MT 400 000 0 — 4 5 –

J 000 000 0 — 0 3 –

Offensively for Miami Trace: Connor Bucher, 2-4, 1 run; Drew Batson, 0-3, 1 run; Cody Brightman, 1-3, 1 run, 1 rbi; Josh Gilmore, 0-3; Dalton Mayer, 2-3, 2 rbi, 1 run, 2b, 3b; Luke Henry, 0-3; Austin Brown, 0-2; Mason Snow, 0-3; Jake Hoppes, 0-2, hbp.