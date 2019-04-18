Panthers hand Tigers 1st FAC loss

GREENFIELD — The Miami Trace Panthers varsity baseball team played at Mitchell Park in Greenfield Wednesday against the McClain Tigers.

The Panthers won this game, 6-2.

Austin Mathews got the win with a complete game performance. He struck out six and walked three with five hits allowed.

Ratcliff went the distance for the Tigers, absorbing the loss. He pitched seven innings with seven strikeouts.

The Panthers wasted little time in getting on the board.

In the top of the first, Drew Batson singled and scored on single by Dalton Mayer.

The Tigers tied the game in the bottom of the first.

Terrell walked and came around to score on a hit by Pollock.

McClain took the lead in the bottom of the third.

Brewer walked and scored on a single by Salyers.

The Tigers held a 2-1 lead until the top of the fifth.

Cody Brightman hit a double and Josh Gilmore reached on an error that allowed Brightman to score.

Then in the top of the sixth, Austin Brown singled and stole second.

Brown scored what proved to be the winning run on a double by Gavin Taulbee.

The Panthers added three more insurance runs in the top of the seventh.

Batson was hit by a pitch and scored when Brightman reached on an error. Gilmore singled and Mayer was hit by a pitch. Gilmore scored on a hit by Brown. Brightman also scored in the inning.

The Tigers loaded the bases in the seventh, but did not score, thanks in part to Miami Trace turning a double play, pitcher to catcher to first base to end the game.

“I was really proud of our kids,” Miami Trace head coach Rob Smith said. “McClain is a very good team and this was a tough game, to go down there and beat them when they were undefeated in the league.

“Austin Mathews gutted out a really good performance,” Smith said. “Our kids came through in the clutch, especially in the seventh when we scored three runs. Overall, it was a great win for us.”

Miami Trace (8-4 overall, 4-3 in the FAC) played at the VA Stadium in Chillicothe Thursday against Meigs.

The Panthers play at Jackson Monday.

RHE

MT 100 011 3 — 6 8 –

Mc 101 000 0 — 2 5 –

Offensively for Miami Trace: Connor Bucher, 0-4; Drew Batson, 1-3, 2 runs; Cody Brightman, 2-4, 2 runs; Josh Gilmore, 1-4, 1 run; Dalton Mayer, 1-3; Mason Snow, 0-3; Austin Brown, 2-4, 1 run; Luke Henry, 0-3; Jacob Hoppes, 0-2; Gavin Taulbee, 1-1.

Offensively for McClain: Terrell, 1-3, 1 run; Mossbarger, 0-3; Salyers, 1-3; Pollock, 1-3; Banks, 0-3; Booth, 1-3; Dalton, 1-3; Van Dyke, 0-3; Brewer, 0-1, 1 run.