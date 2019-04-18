Washington softball falls to Cavs, 10-8

CHILLICOTHE — Earlier in the season, Washington’s Haven McGraw was robbed of a grand slam home run on a great catch over the top of the fence by Hillsboro’s Kenzie Dietrick.

On Wednesday, McGraw got her grand slam home run in the top of the fifth inning at Chillicothe.

In the end, this rally came up a bit short as Chillicothe won the Frontier Athletic Conference game, 10-8.

McGraw, Brooklyn Devenport and Kassidy Olsson each had two hits for Washington.

Makenna Knisley started in the pitching circle and suffered the loss for Washington. She pitched 2.1 with 11 hits and nine runs (all earned) with one strike out and no walks.

Meredith Pabst pitched 1.2 innings with one hit and one unearned run with one strikeout and one walk.

Devenport pitched two innings with no hits, no runs, no walks and three strikeouts.

Julia Hall was the winning pitcher for Chillicothe. She pitched seven innings with nine hits and eight runs (three earned). She struck out one and walked three.

Chillicothe scored nine runs in the bottom of the third.

Washington came to bat in the fourth and Maddy Jenkins led off with a single.

Taylor Smith was sent in to run for Jenkins.

Smith stole second and moved to third on an error and Knisley walked.

Pabst grounded into a fielder’s choice with Smith scoring and Knisley forced at second.

Kassie Wiseman came in to run for Pabst.

Corynn Chrisman hit into a fielder’s choice with Wiseman out at second.

McGraw singled to left and Emma Funari hit a double that scored Chrisman.

In the fifth for Washington, Mallori Tucker reached on an error and Devenport singled, scoring Tucker.

Devenport stole second and moved to third on a single by Olsson.

Devenport scored on an error.

With one out, Knisley singled and Pabst walked.

With the second out recorded, McGraw hit a grand slam home run over the fence in left field.

“That was pretty much her second grand slam of the year,” Washington head coach Randy Elzey said. “One of them just got brought back in when it went over the fence.”

On Thursday, April 18, Washington hosted Clark Southeastern and lost a tough decision, 3-2. Please see Saturday’s Record-Herald for a report on that game.

RHE

W 000 260 0 — 8 9 2

C 009100 x — 10 12 4

Offensively for Washington: Brooklyn Devenport, 2-4, 1 run, 1 rbi, 2 sb; Kassidy Olsson, 2-4; Maddy Jenkins, 1-4; Makenna Knisley, 1-3, 1 run, 1 bb, sb; Meredith Pabst, 0-2, 1 rbi, 2 bb, fc; Corynn Chrisman, 0-4, 2 run, 2 fc; Haven McGraw, 2-3, 1 run, 4 rbi, grand slam home run; Emma Funari, 1-3, 1 rbi, 2b; Kassie Wiseman, 0-0, 1 run; Mallori Tucker, 0-3, 1 run, sb; Taylor Smith, 0-0, 1 run. LOB: 4.

Offensively for Chillicothe: J. Hall, 2-4, 1 run, 2 rbi; H. Griffey, 1-3, 1 run, 1 rbi; J. Damon, 0-1; J. Brown, 1-4, 1 run, 1 rbi; A. Cunningham, 1-4, 1 run; M. Johnson, 1-4, 2 runs, 2 rbi, 2b; M. Gilbert, 1-2, 1 run, 1 rbi, fc; J. Cochenour, 0-1, hbp; P. Walsh, 2-4, 1 run, 1 rbi, roe; S. Adkins, 1-2, 1 run, fc; A. Wade, 0-1; E. Fromm, 2-2, 1 run, 1 rbi, 1 bb. LOB: 6.

McGraw https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/04/web1_Haven-McGraw-mug-2019-1.jpg McGraw

McGraw hits grand slam for Lady Lions