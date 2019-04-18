Blue Lion rally at Chillicothe comes up short

CHILLICOTHE — The Washington Blue Lions traveled over into Ross County Wednesday for a Frontier Athletic Conference varsity baseball game against the Chillicothe Cavaliers Wednesday, April 17.

The Cavaliers won this game, 5-3.

Haller started and picked up the win for Chillicothe.

He pitched six innings with five hits and one earned run. He walked two and struck out one.

Grow pitched one inning with one hit and two unearned runs. He had one walk and struck out one.

Jarred Hall started and took the loss on the mound for the Blue Lions.

He pitched 5.1 innings with eight hits and five earned runs. He walked one and struck out one.

Bailey Roberts pitched two-thirds of an inning with a pitching line of all zeros.

Washington played error free on the diamond Wednesday. Chillicothe committed three errors.

The Cavaliers scored two runs in the first.

Washington countered with one run in the top of the second.

With the first two batters having been retired, Eli Shaw singled into left field.

Shaw stole second and scored on a single to left by Tyler Tackage.

The Cavaliers answered that with two runs in the bottom of the second.

The score remained 4-1 until Chillicothe batted in the sixth, when they tacked on an insurance run.

Washington rallied with two runs in the top of the seventh.

Karson Runk led off for the Blue Lions and drew a walk.

The next two batters were retired.

Roberts singled to left with Runk advancing to second.

Both runners advanced on a wild pitch.

Ryan Schwartz reached first on a dropped third strike that allowed Runk to score.

Shaw was hit by a pitch to load the bases and Roberts scored on a wild pitch, but the batter lined out, ending the game at 5-3.

Washington (1-12 overall, 0-7 FAC) is home against Clark Southeastern today at 5 p.m.

The Blue Lions will be back in action Monday at home against McClain at 5 p.m.

RHE

W 010 000 2 — 3 6 0

C 220 001 x — 5 8 3

Offensively for Washington: George Reno, 1-4, 2 roe, sb; Karson Runk, 1-1, 1 run, 2 bb, sac; Jarred Hall, 0-4, roe, fc; Tyler Rood, 0-4; Bailey Roberts, 2-4, 1 run; Ryan Schwartz, 0-4; Eli Shaw, 1-2, 1 run, 1 bb, hbp, 2 sb; Tyler Tackage, 1-3, 1 rbi, hbp, sb; Cortez O’Flaherty, 0-3. LOB: 10.

Offensively for Chillicothe: Riffe, 3-3, 1 run; Harris, 1-2, 1 run, 2 rbi, sb; Conley, 0-3; Coats, 2-3, 2 runs, 1 rbi, 3b; Seymour, 0-1, 1 rbi, hbp, sac fly; Cain, 1-3, 1 rbi; Mankin, 0-3; Valentine, 1-2, 1 run; Doss, 0-2. LOB: 2