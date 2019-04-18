GREENFIELD — The Miami Trace Lady Panthers varsity softball team had a Frontier Athletic Conference game at Mitchell Park in Greenfield against the McClain Lady Tigers Wednesday, April 17.

Miami Trace scored early, but so did McClain.

Miami Trace tied the score, but McClain quickly recaptured the lead.

The Lady Panthers pulled to within one run at 8-7 in the top of the sixth, but again the Lady Tigers answered, this time with three runs to take what would be the final lead, 11-7.

Olivia Wolffe started and took the loss in the pitching circle.

She struck out eight and did not walk a batter.

McClain had 10 hits and nine earned runs.

Crabtree was the winning pitcher for McClain.

She pitched seven innings with two strikeouts, eight hits and seven runs (six earned) and one walk.

Offensively for Miami Trace, Jessica Campbell went 2 for 3 with a double, her eighth home run of the season and three rbi.

Sidney Payton had two hits for Miami Trace, including a double.

Liz Kegley hit two home runs to lead McClain.

“Hats off to (McClain), they hit the ball well,” Miami Trace head coach Joe Henry said. “We’ve got to move forward and get ready for Jackson on Monday (at Jackson).”

Miami Trace and Jackson both have two losses in the FAC.

In the first inning for Miami Trace, Kaylee Hauck singled and Wolffe hit a double to make it 1-0.

Piper Grooms ran for Wolffe and scored on a double by Campbell.

McClain responded with four runs in the bottom of the first, with hits from Crabtree, Beatty and Stevenson (two rbi) and Kegley hit a two-run home run.

In the third inning, Hauck walked and Wolffe hit into a fielder’s choice. Grooms ran for Wolffe and Campbell hit a home run to tie the game, 4-4.

In the bottom of the third, Stevenson singled and Weller hit a two-run home run to give McClain a 6-4 lead.

The Lady Tigers scored twice in the fifth with a single by Stevenson, a fielder’s choice by Weller and a second home run by Kegley.

Trailing 8-4, Payton led off with a double and Maddie Mossbarger had an rbi single.

Devin Thomas came in to run for Mossbarger and scored on an error when Krissy Ison bunted.

Kylee Rossiter later drove Ison home with a sacrifice bunt.

Still holding an 8-7 lead, McClain scored three times in the sixth to set what would be the final tally, 11-7.

Miami Trace (11-3 overall, 5-2 FAC) is at Jackson Monday at 5 p.m.

RHE

MT 202 003 0 — 7 8 2

Mc 402 023 x — 11 10 3

Offensively for Miami Trace: Kaylee Hauck, 1-3, 1 run, bb; Olivia Wolffe, 1-4, 2b, 1 rbi; Piper Grooms, 0-0, 2 runs; Jessica Camp, 0-4; Ashley Campbell, 2-3, 1 run, 2b, bb, 3 rbi, home run (8); Sidney Payton, 2-4, 2b, 1 run; Aubrey Schwartz, 0-4; Maddie Mossbarger, 1-4, 1 rbi; Devin Thomas, 0-0, 1 run; Krissy Ison, 0-3, 1 run; Kylee Rossiter, 1-2; Breanna Eick, 0-0.

Offensively for McClain: Crabtree, 2-4, 2 runs, rbi; A. Beatty, 1-4, sb, rbi; Stevenson, 3-4, 2 rbi; Weller, 1-2, home run, 2 rbi, 2 runs; Kegley, 2-3, 2 home runs, 4 rbi, 2 runs; B. Beatty, 0-3; McCay, 0-2, bb; Bolender, 1-3, 1 run; Burchett, 0-3, 1 run.