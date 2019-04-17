MT track wins home tri-meet

The Miami Trace High School track teams hosted a tri-meet with Adena and Madison Plains Tuesday, April 16.

Miami Trace won the girls’ meet, edging Adena, 66-65.

The Panthers won the boys’ meet, with 82 points to Adena’s 55 points.

Madison Plains girls scored 32 points and their boys team scored 37 points.

The Lady Panthers had eight first-place results and the Panthers won nine events.

For the girls, Macy Creamer won the 100-meter hurdles in a time of 17.3.

Lilly Litteral, Abby Arledge, Mallory Pavey and Alyssa Butler combined to win the 4 x 200-meter relay in a time of 1:56.2.

Arledge won the long jump with a leap of 15’ 7”.

Magarah Bloom won the 1600-meter run with a time of 5:54.

McKenna Wilson, Pavey, Butler and Creamer won the 4 x 100-meter relay in 53.9.

Mallory Conklin won the 800-meter run in 2:38.

Annabella Szczerbiak won the 3200-meter run with a time of 14:30.

Libby Aleshire won the discus throw with a distance of 90’ 6”.

Jaden Haldeman won the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.1.

Jake Atwood, Haldeman, Keegan Terry and Matthew Haddox teamed to win the 4 x 200-meter relay in 1:36.

Andrew Amore won the 300-meter hurdles in 48.5.

Jotham Lewis won the 800-meter run in a time of 2:08.

Wyatt Cory won the 200-meter dash in 23.7. Cory also won the pole vault, clearing 13’ 6”.

Caleb Brannigan won the 3200-meter run in 10:57.

Lewis, Jacob Downing, Austin Seymour and Haddox won the 4 x 400-meter relay in 3:59.

Miami Trace track and field teams will be back in action Thursday at Hillsboro at 4:30 p.m.

Miami Trace girls results:

4 x 800-meter relay: did not participate

100-meter hurdles: Macy Creamer, 1st, 17.3; Courtney Arnold, 21.0

100-meter dash: McKenna Wilson, 2nd, 13.6; Taylor Dawson, 4th, 14.9; Cora McBride, 15.9

4 x 200-meter relay: 1st, 1:56.2 (Lilly Litteral, Abby Arledge, Mallory Pavey, Alyssa Butler); (McKenna Wilson, Krissy Ison, Miranda Cory, Courtney Arnold) 2:07

1600-meter run: Margarah Bloom, 1st, 5:54; Annabella Szczerbiak, 2nd, 6:34

4 x 100-meter relay: 1st, 53.9 (McKenna Wilson, Mallory Pavey, Alyssa Butler, Macy Creamer); (Lilly Litteral, Abby Arledge, KrissyIson, Miranda Cory), 56.3

400-meter dash: did not participate

300-meter hurdles: Taylor Dawson, 3rd, 1:00.6

800-meter run: Mallory Conklin, 1st, 2:38

200-meter dash: Courtney Arnold, 4th, 32.5; Cora McBride, 42.0

3200-meter run: Annabella Szczerbiak, 1st, 14:30

4 x 400-meter relay: 2nd, 4:58 (Miranda Cory, Alyssa Butler, Lilly Litteral, Bridget Perkins)

Pole vault: Miranda Cory, 2nd, 6’ 0”; Krissy Ison, 3rd, 6’ 0”

High jump: Magarah Bloom, 3rd, 4’ 0”

Long jump: Abby Arledge, 1st, 15’ 7”; Maddie Southward, tied 4th, 14’ 5”; Magarah Bloom, 14’ 0”; Krissy Ison, 13’ 4”; Mallory Pavey, 13’ 3”; Cora McBride, 12’ 9”

Shot put: Libby Aleshire, 2nd, 27’ 8”; Lilly Workman, 3rd, 26’ 8”; Alex King, 18’ 4 1/2”; Erynn Hagerman, 17’ 0”; Brooklyn Vanover, 13’ 8 1/2”

Discus throw: Libby Aleshire, 1st, 90’ 6”; Lilly Workman, 4th, 68’ 11”; Alex King, 51’ 10”; Erynn Hagerman, 48’ 1”; Brooklyn Vanover, 42’ 0”

Miami Trace boys results:

4 x 800-meter relay: 2nd, 10:16 (Charles Lapasky, Jadon Rowe, Todd Ford, Sam Braden)

110-meter hurdles: Jaden Haldeman, 1st, 16.1

100-meter dash: Jayden LeBeau, 3rd, 12.2; Josh Liff, 4th, 12.4; Austin Conklin, 13.10; Skylar Brannon-Lyons, 13.18; Cayden Griggs, 13.2; Drew Black, 13.8

4 x 200-meter relay: 1st, 1:36 (Jake Atwood, Jaden Haldeman, Keegan Terry, Matthew Haddox); (Austin Seymour, Cole Enochs, Jared Seymour, Trenton Crawford), 1:52

1600-meter run: Caleb Brannigan, 2nd, 4:58; Henry DeBruin, 3rd, 5:05; Simon DeBruin, 4th, 5:06; Jadon Rowe, 5:36; Sam Braden, 6:28

4 x 100-meter relay: 1st, 46.5 (Keegan Terry, Jayden LeBeau, Josh Liff, Jake Atwood); (Skylar Brannon-Lyons, Cole Howland, Zach Smith, Trenton Crawford), 50.9; (Jesse Benitez, Austin Conklin, Justin Shoemaker, Drew Black), 53.0

400-meter dash: Jacob Downing, 2nd, 57.5; Cole Enochs, 3rd, 57.57; Jared Seymour, 1:02; Jesse Benitez, 1:04

300-meter hurdles: Andrew Amore, 1st, 48.5

800-meter run: Jotham Lewis, 1st, 2:08

200-meter dash: Wyatt Cory, 1st, 23.7; Skylar Brannon-Lyons, 25.7; Cayden Griggs, 29.2

3200-meter run: Caleb Brannigan, 1st, 10:57; Charles Lapasky, 2nd, 11:03; Simon DeBruin, 3rd, 11:12; Henry DeBruin, 4th, 11:16

4 x 400-meter relay: 1st, 3:59 (Jotham Lewis, Jacob Downing, Austin Seymour, Matthew Haddox); (Jadon Rowe, Zach Smith, Trenton Crawford, Jayden LeBeau), 4:01

Pole vault: Wyatt Cory, 1st, 13’ 6”; Andrew Amore, 3rd, 9’ 0”; Cole Howland, 4th, 8’ 6”; Trenton Crawford, 6’ 6”

High jump: Wyatt Cory, 2nd, 5’ 6”; Justin Shoemaker, 4th, 5’ 0”

Long jump: Andrew Amore, 2nd, 17’ 7”; Jesse Benitez, 4th, 16’ 5 1/2”; Zach Smith, 15’ 4 1/2”; Austin Conklin, 15’ 1”; Drew Black, 13’ 2”

Shot put: Josh Liff, 2nd, 40’ 1 1/2”; Cole Enochs, 4th, 36’ 2 1/2”; Justin Shoemaker, 35’ 5”; Blake Roberts, 32’ 10”; Aiden Kingery, 32’ 4”; Anthony Mayer, 31’ 4”; Grant DeBruin 30’ 1”; Mychal Rose, 29’ 3”

Discus throw: Justin Shoemaker, 2nd, 99’ 6”; Anthony Mayer, 4th, 92’ 1”; Grant DeBruin, 84’ 4”; Blake Roberts, 84’ 3”; Cole Howland, 74’ 6”; Mychal Rose, 57’ 8”

Wyatt Cory competes in the high jump for Miami Trace Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Cory placed second in this event and also won the 200-meter dash and pole vault events. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/04/web1_Wyatt-Cory-high-jump-4-16-2019-1.jpg Wyatt Cory competes in the high jump for Miami Trace Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Cory placed second in this event and also won the 200-meter dash and pole vault events. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Magarah Bloom runs the 1600-meter event for Miami Trace Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Bloom won this event in 5:54. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/04/web1_Magarah-Bloom-1600-teak-2-1.jpg Magarah Bloom runs the 1600-meter event for Miami Trace Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Bloom won this event in 5:54. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald