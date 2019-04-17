Miami Trace boys basketball announces camp dates

Miami Trace boys basketball camp for grades 3-8 will be held Sunday, June 9 through Tuesday, June 11 at Miami Trace High School.

The camp’s focus is a blend of individual skill instruction and competitive play.

The June 9 session will be held from 2-5 p.m. and sessions on June 10 and 11 will run from 8:30-11:30 a.m.

All sessions begin and close at Miami Trace High School gymnasium.

Each camper will receive a drawstring bag and basketball in addition to having the opportunity to win individual awards through competition.

The cost for the camp is $50. Campers can register on June 9 beginning at 1 p.m. at Miami Trace High School.