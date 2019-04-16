Sheridan beats Lady Panthers with run in 9th

CIRCLEVILLE — The Miami Trace Lady Panthers softball team, after defeating Unioto Saturday, took on another undefeated team in Sheridan, in the Circleville Invitational.

The game went into extra innings before Sheridan came away with a 2-1 victory.

Sheridan (ranked No. 3 in the State in Division II in the first coaches poll) got on the board with a run in the third inning.

Karsyn Lentz hit a double and scored on a single by Abbie Mills.

In the fourth inning for Miami Trace, Sidney Payton hit a triple and scored on a single by Aubrey Schwartz.

The game remained a 1-1 pitcher’s dual until the bottom of the ninth.

Kaitln Sturgeon reached on an error and scored on a hit by Sydney Campolo.

Olivia Wolffe pitched for the Panthers and was on her ‘A’ game, according to head coach Joe Henry.

“As the innings got longer, she got faster and was hitting her spots,” Henry said. “Sheridan is now 14-0 and well-coached. We had our chances to score but couldn’t deliver.

“The girls left everything on the field and played well,” Henry said. “The coaching staff was pleased with the performance.”

Wolffe allowed three hits and one earned run. She struck out seven and walked two.

Sullivan gave up eight hits for Sheridan and struck out eight.

Miami Trace (11-2 overall, 5-1 in the Frontier Athletic Conference), is at Greenfield to face the Lady Tigers of McClain Wednesday at 5 p.m.

RHE

MT 000 100 000 — 1 8 3

S 001 000 001 — 2 3 1

Offensively for Miami Trace: Kaylee Hauck, 1-5; Olivia Wolffe, 1-4; Lorelei King, 0-0; Jessica Camp, 1-4, 2b; Ashley Campbell, 0-4; Sidney Payton, 1-4, 3b, 1 run; Aubrey Schwartz, 2-4, 1 rbi; Devin Thomas, 0-0; Maddie Mossbarger, 1-4; Breanna Eick, 0-0, sb; Krissy Ison, 1-4; Kylee Rossiter, 0-3, sac; Piper Grooms, 0-0; Hannah Miller, 0-0.

Offensively for Sheridan: Pagan, 0-4; Mills, 1-4; Sturgeon, 0-4, 1 run; Sheridan, 0-4; Gettys, 0-4; Campolo, 1-2, 2 bb, 2b; Walker, 0-2, sac; Lentz, 1-3, 2b, 1 run; Mayer, 0-2.