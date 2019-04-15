Lady Lion softball splits DH with Greeneview

The Washington Lady Blue Lions varsity softball team hosted Greeneview for a non-conference doubleheader Saturday, April 13.

Washington won the first game, 12-7, while Greeneview took the second contest, 9-5.

Makenna Knisley was the winning pitcher for Washington.

She pitched seven innings with 12 hits and seven runs (all earned), six strikeouts and no walks.

Offensively for Washington, Kassidy Olsson went 2 for 3 with one run and three RBI; Maddy Jenkins was 2 for 4 with two rbi; Meredith Pabst hit a double and a triple, scored twice and drove in two runs; Haven McGraw was 2 for 4 with one run and one rbi and Mallori Tucker had two hits and scored twice.

Greeneview scored one run in the top of the first.

Washington responded with four runs in the bottom of the first.

Greeneview took a 5-4 lead in the second inning and Washington tied the game with one run in the third.

The Lady Lions took the lead for good with four runs in the fourth and three more in the fifth.

Greeneview scored twice in the top of the sixth, what turned out to be the final runs of the game, with Washington recording its second win of the season.

Hinkle started for Greeneview and pitched three innings with five hits and five runs (two earned). She walked one and struck out two.

Alexa Simpson took the loss for Greeneview. She pitched three innings with eight hits and seven runs (six earned). She struck out three and walked three.

Ratliff had three hits for Greeneview, while Reno, Simpson and Clonch each had two hits.

RHE

G 140 002 0 — 7 12 2

W 401 430 x — 12 13 2

Offensively for Washington: Brooklyn Devenport, 1-2, 3 runs, 1 bb, roe, hbp, 2 sb; Kassidy Olsson, 2-4, 1 run, 3 rbi; Maddy Jenkins, 2-4, 2 rbi; Makenna Knisley, 0-2, 1 rbi, 2 bb, roe; Meredith Pabst, 2-4, 2 runs, 2 rbi, 2b, 3b; Corynn Chrisman, 1-4, 1 run, 1 rbi; Haven McGraw, 2-4, 1 run, 1 rbi, 1 sb; Emma Funari, 1-3, 1 rbi, 1 bb; Kassie Wiseman, 0-0, 1 sb; Mallori Tucker, 2-4, 2 runs, 1 sb; Taylor Smith, 0-0, 1 run; Brooklyn Foose, 0-0, 1 run. LOB: 6.

Offensively for Greeneview: Ratliff, 3-4, 2 runs, 2 rbi, 2b, sb; Adkins, 1-4; Reno, 2-4, 2 rbi, 2b, roe, sb; Caraway, 0-4, 1 rbi; Sweat, 0-4; Hinkle, 1-2, 1 run; Alexa Simpson, 2-2, 1 run, 2 2b; Harlow, 0-3, sac; Baylee Anderson, 1-3, 1 run, 1 rbi; Clonch, 2-3, 2 runs, 1 rbi. LOB: 6.

———

In the second game, Greeneview scored three times in the top of the first and three in the top of the seventh to post a 9-5 win.

Brooklyn Devenport started and pitched six innings, taking the loss. She allowed eight hits and nine runs (five earned) with five strikeouts and two walks.

Meredith Pabst pitched one inning. Her pitching line was all zeros.

Offensively for Washington, Kassidy Olsson was 3 for 4 with two runs scored; Makenna Knisley, Pabst, Kearria Marcum and Taylor Smith each had two hits.

Baylee Anderson was the winning pitcher for Greeneview. She pitched three innings with seven hits and four earned runs. She walked two and struck out three.

Harlow pitched four innings with four hits and one earned run. She struck out one and walked three.

Washington (2-13 overall, 1-4 in the Frontier Athletic Conference) is at Chillicothe Wednesday at 5 p.m.

RHE

G 302 001 3 — 9 8 2

W 103 010 0 — 5 11 5

Offensively for Washington: Brooklyn Devenport, 0-4; Kassidy Olsson, 3-4, 2 runs, 3 sb; Maddy Jenkins, 0-4, 1 rbi, roe; Makenna Knisley, 2-3, 1 run, 1 rbi, 2b; Kassie Wiseman, 0-0, 1 run, sb; Corynn Chrisman, 0-2, sac; Haven McGraw, 0-1; Meredith Pabst, 2-4, 1 run, 1 rbi, 2b; Kearria Marcum, 2-3, 1 rbi, 1 bb; Taylor Smith, 2-2, 2 bb, 2b; Brooklyn Foose, 0-3, 1 bb; Mallori Tucker, 0-0. LOB: 10.

Offensively for Greeneview: Ratliff, 2-3, 2 run, 2 rbi, bb, 2 home runs; Adkins, 0-4, 1 run, roe; Reno, 1-4, 1 run; Caraway, 1-4, 2 runs, 1 rbi, roe; Alexa Simpson, 1-3, 3 runs, 1 bb, 2 sb, roe; Sweat, 1-4, 3 rbi, 2 roe; Fannin, 0-0; Baylee Anderson, 0-4; Harlow, 0-4; Clonch, 2-3, 1 rbi, sb. LOB: 5.