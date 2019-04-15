Lady Panthers beat Unioto, 6-4

CIRCLEVILLE — The Miami Trace Lady Panthers varsity softball team took on undefeated Unioto at the Circleville Tigers Invitational Saturday, April 14.

The Lady Panthers scored five runs in the bottom of the first and went on to post a 6-4 victory.

Miami Trace improved to 10-1 with the win, while Unioto stood at 10-1 after the loss.

Maddie Mossbarger started for Miami Trace and pitched seven innings for the win, improving to 2-0 on the season.

She allowed four runs (two earned) on eight hits with two strikeouts.

In the bottom of the first, Kaylee Hauck reached on an error and Olivia Wolffe drove her in with a double.

Jessica Camp singled and Hannah Miller came on to run for her.

Ashley Campbell followed with a home run, her seventh of the season.

Unioto scored with the help of two Miami Trace errors in the top of the fourth.

Miami Trace scored one run in the fifth on a double by Camp.

Campbell singled and Sidney Payton singled, scoring Miller who was running for Camp.

Unioto had three hits, including a double and a triple, to score twice in the sixth.

The Shermans added one run in the top of the seventh.

“Maddie did a great job keeping Unioto off balance all day,” Miami Trace head coach Joe Henry said.

Miami Trace also played Sheridan on Saturday, falling 2-1 in nine innings.

The Lady Panthers (10-2) will play at home today against Chillicothe at 5 p.m.

RHE

U 000 102 1 — 4 8 –

MT 500 010 x — 6 9 4

Offensively for Miami Trace: Kaylee Hauck, 0-4, 1 run; Olivia Wolffe, 2-3, 2b, 1 rbi; Korelei King, 0-1, 1 run; Jessica Camp, 2-3, 2b; Hannah Miller 0-0, 2 runs, sb; Ashley Campbell, 2-3, 1 home run, 1 run, 3 rbi; Sidney Payton, 2-3, 1 run, sb, 1 rbi; Aubrey Schwartz, 0-2, sac; Maddie Mossbarger, 0-3; Breanna Eick, 0-2; Kylee Rossiter 1-3; Devin Thomas, 0-0.