Lady Lions fall to McClain, 13-1

GREENFIELD — The Washington Lady Blue Lion varsity softball team visited Mitchell Park in Greenfield to take on the McClain Lady Tigers in a Frontier Athletic Conference game Wednesday, April 10.

McClain won the game, 13-1 in five innings.

Crabtree was the winning pitcher for McClain. She pitched five innings with eight hits and one earned run. She walked one, struck out one and hit one batter.

Makenna Knisley started and took the loss in the pitching circle for Washington.

She pitched 2.2 innings with 10 hits, 10 runs (four earned), one walk, two strikeouts and three hit batters.

Meredith Pabst pitched 1.1 innings with three hits and three earned runs, no walks or strikeouts.

Offensively for the Lady Lions, Brooklyn Devenport was 3 for 3 with a double and one run scored.

Haven McGraw was 2 for 2 and Maddy Jenkins, Kearria Marcum and Pabst also had hits for Washington.

Weller led McClain with three hits. Crabtree and Burchett both had two hits for the Tigers.

In the top of the fifth, Devenport led off with a double.

Brooklyn Foose walked and Jenkins grounded out, putting runners at second and third.

Knisley drove Devenport in with a sacrifice fly to left field.

Washington (1-11 overall) is at Miami Trace Friday at 5 p.m.

The Lady Lions host a doubleheader with Greeneview Saturday with the first game starting at 11 a.m.

RHE

W 000 01x x — 1 8 5

Mc 514 3xx x — 13 13 0

Offensively for Washington: Brooklyn Devenport, 3-3, 1 run, 2b; Brooklyn Foose, 0-0, 1 bb, 2 sac; Maddy Jenkins, 1-3; Makenna Knisley, 0-1, 1 rbi, sac fly, hbp; Corynn Chrisman, 0-3; Haven McGraw, 2-2; Kearria Marcum, 1-2; Meredith Pabst, 1-2; Emma Funari, 0-2; Kassidy Olsson, 0-0; Mallori Tucker, 0-0. LOB: 7.

Offensively for McClain: Crabtree, 2-4, 3 run, 1 rbi, roe; A. Beatty, 2-3, 2 runs, sb; Smith, 1-4, 1 run, 2 rbim roe; Stevenson, 1-2, 2 runs, 2 rbi, 1 bb, 2b, hbp; Weller, 3-3, 1 run, 3 rbi, 2b, hbp; Kegley, 1-3, 1 run, 1 rbi, 1 bb, fc; Easter, 1-3, 1 run; B. Beatty, 0-2, 1 run, hbp; Burchett, 2-3, 1 run. LOB: 8.