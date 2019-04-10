McClain Tigers beat Blue Lions, 10-0

GREENFIELD — The Washington Blue Lions varsity baseball team visited Mitchell Park in Greenfield to take on the McClain Tigers in a Frontier Athletic Conference game Wednesday.

The Tigers won the game, 10-0 in five innings.

It was a tough evening, offensively, for Washington as McClain’s Faulconer allowed just two hits.

He pitched five innings with four strikeouts and five walks.

Bailey Roberts started and suffered the loss for the Blue Lions. He pitched 1.1 innings with eight hits and eight runs (four earned). He did not walk a batter and struck out one.

Ryan Schwartz pitched 1.1 innings with two hits and two earned runs along with three strikeouts and no walks.

Tyler Rood pitched 1.1 innings with three hits and two strikeouts.

The Tigers scored five runs in the first, three in the second and two in the third.

Jarred Hall and Tyler Tackage had base hits for the Blue Lions.

The Blue Lions play the Adena Warriors Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at the VA Stadium in Chillicothe.

Washington will be at Miami Trace Friday at 5 p.m.

RHE

W 000 00x x — 0 2 3

Mc 532 0xx x — 10 13 0

Offensively for Washington: George Reno, 0-1, 1 bb, sac; Karson Runk, 0-2, 1 bb; Jarred Hall, 1-3, sb; Tyler Rood, 0-2, 1 bb; Bailey Roberts, 0-2; Ryan Schwartz, 0-1, 1 bb; Eli Shaw, 0-2; Brock Morris, 0-1, 1 bb; Tyler Tackage, 1-2. LOB: 7

Offensively for McClain: Anderson, 3-3, 2b, 2 sb; Mossbarger, 3-3, 3 runs, 3 sb; Salyers, 0-3, roe; Pollock, 1-3, 2 runs, 3 rbi, 2b, fc; Banks, 2-3, 1 rbi, 2 2b; Booth, 0-2, 1 run, roe; Dalton, 0-1; Terrell, 1-2, 1 run, 1 rbi; Elliott, 1-1; Faulconer, 1-2, 2b; Brewer, 1-1, 2b; Hutchinson, 0-2; Bennett, 0-1. LOB: 5