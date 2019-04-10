Blue Lion tennis beats Tigers, 5-0

CIRCLEVILLE — The Washington Blue Lion tennis team visited Circleville Wednesday for a non-conference match with the Tigers.

Washington won the match, 5-0.

At first singles, Grant Kuhlwein defeated Bobby Brewer, 6-2, 6-1.

At second singles, Blaise Tayese beat Josh Astle, 6-4, 6-3.

Third singles had Ryan Elrich blanking Michael Boring, 6-0, 6-0.

In a match that lasted nearly three hours, Ty Rose and Josh Cartwright defeated Autumn Derosette and Ryan Jenkins at first doubles, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-5).

At second doubles, Sam Schroeder and Olivia Wayne beat Sidney Williams and Emily Cottrell, 6-1, 6-0.

Washington will play at Chillicothe Thursday.