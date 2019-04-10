MT girls win tri-meet with Hillsboro, EC

The Miami Trace Panthers held their first home track meet of the 2019 season Tuesday, April 9.

Hillsboro and East Clinton competed in the tri-meet.

Miami Trace won the girls’ meet with 84 points to 71 for Hillsboro. East Clinton scored eight points.

In the boys’ meet, Hillsboro got by Miami Trace, 78 to 74. East Clinton tallied 23 points.

Miami Trace won seven of the 17 events.

Wyatt Cory won the 110-meter hurdles in a time of 15.49. Cory also captured the pole vault with a clearance of 13’ 0”.

Jake Atwood won the 100-meter dash in 11.69.

Jotham Lewis was first in the 400-meter dash with a time of 55.74.

Jaden Rowe won the 800-meter run in 2:25.80.

The Panthers won two relays.

Atwood, Jaden Haldeman, Keegan Terry and Matthew Haddox won the 4 x 200-meter relay in 1:37.49.

Terry, Jayden LeBeau, Josh Liff and Atwood won the 4 x 100-meter relay in 47.10.

On the girls’ side, Miami Trace won six events.

Macy Creamer won the 100-meter hurdles in 17.22. Creamer also won the 200-meter dash in a time of 27.40.

Creamer anchored the winning 4 x 100-meter relay. The quartet of Lilly Litteral, Isabella Vanover, Tori Morrison and Creamer won with a time of 53.25.

Isabella Vanover won the 100-meter dash in a time of 13.30.

Mallory Conkin won the 1600-meter run in 6:04.19. She also won the 3200-meter run in 13:44.40.

Miami Trace’s next meet is Tuesday, April 16 at home against Adena beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Miami Trace boys results

4 x 800-meter relay:1st, 9:10.70 9 (Simon DeBruin, Henry DeBruin, Charles Lapasky, Jotham Lewis)

110-meter hurdles: Wyatt Cory, 1st, 15.49; Jaden Haldeman, 2nd, 15.77

100-meter dash: Jake Atwood, 1st, 11.69; Matthew Haddox, 3rd, 11.90; Jayden LeBeau, 5th, 12.02; Skylor Brannon-Lyons, 11th, 12.68; Justin Shoemaker, 14th, 12.92; Austin Conklin, 16th, 13.19; Cayden Griggs, 18th, 13.58

1600-meter run: Henry DeBruin, 4th, 5:06.43; Simon DeBruin, 5th, 5:09.27; Jaden Rowe, 8th, 5:35.11; Todd Ford, 11th, 6:06.73; Sam Braden, 14th, 6:40.77

300-meter hurdles: Andrew Amore, 4th, 53.96

400-meter dash: Jotham Lewis, 1st, 55.74; Caleb Brannigan, 3rd, 57.55; Cole Enochs, 8th, 1:02.94; Jared Seymour, 9th 1:03.74

800-meter run: Jaden Rowe, 1st, 2:25.80

200-meter dash: Wyatt Cory, 2nd, 24.21; Jayden LeBeau, 3rd, 25.02; Keegan Terry, 5th, 25.26; Jacob Downing, 6th, 25.46; Josh Liff, 8th, 25.69; Skylor Brannon-Lyons, 9th, 26.08; Matthew Haddox, 10th, 26.36; Zach Smith, 14th, 27.09; Austin Conklin, 16th, 27.92; Cayden Griggs, 18th, 29.26

3200-meter run: Charles Lapasky, 2nd, 11:13.91

4 x 400-meter relay: 2nd, 3:55.21 (Jotham Lewis, Caleb Brannigan, Austin Seymour, Jacob Downing)

4 x 200-meter relay: A, 1st, 1:37.49 (Jake Atwood, Jaden Haldeman, Keegan Terry, Matthew Haddox); B, 3rd, 1:49.59 (Jared Seymour, Cole Enochs, Austin Seymour, Trenton Crawford)

4 x 100-meter relay: A, 1st, 47.10 (Keegan Terry, Jayden LeBeau, Josh Liff, Jake Atwood); B, 3rd, 52.30 (Skylar Brannon-Lyons, Cole Howland Zach Smith, Trenton Crawford)

High jump: Andrew Amore, 2nd, 5’ 4”

Long jump: Jaden Haldeman, 2nd, 19’ 0”; Andrew Amore, 4th, 17’ 7”; Jacob Downing, 5th, 16’ 8”; Jesse Benitez, tied 7th, 16’ 1”; Trenton Crawford, tied 7th, 16’ 1”; Austin Conklin, tied 9th, 15’ 9”; Zach Smith, 12th, 14’ 4”; Todd Ford, 13th, 12’ 5”

Discus throw: Blake Roberts, 4th, 87’ 1”; Grant DeBruin, 6th, 81’ 4”; Anthony Mayer, 8th, 77’ 0”; Cole Howland, 9th, 69’ 1”; Mychal Rose, 10th, 64’ 6”

Shot put: Josh Liff, 3rd, 39’ 1”; Cole Enochs, 4th, 35’ 10”; Blake Roberts, 6th, 32’ 9”; Aiden Kingery, tied 7th, 32’ 3 1/2” Grant DeBruin, 9th, 32’ 3”; Anthony Mayer, 10th, 30’ 5”; Mychal Rose, 11th, 29’ 10”

Pole vault: Wyatt Cory, 1st, 13’ 0”; Andrew Amore, 2nd, 10’ 0”; Cole Howland, 5th, 9’ 0”;

Miami Trace girls results

100-meter hurdles: Macy Creamer, 1st, 17.22; Maddie Southward, 3rd, 20.58; Courtney Arnold, 4th, 21.05

100-meter dash: Isabella Vanover, 1st, 13.30; Alyssa Butler, 2nd, 13.42

4 x 200-meter relay: A, 2nd, 2:00.97 (Taylor Dawson, Abby Arledge, Lilly Litteral, Alyssa Butler); B, 3rd, 2:11.25 (Courtney Arnold, Alexis Gardner, Cora McBride, Lilly Workman)

1600-meter run: Mallory Conklin, 1st, 6:04.19; Annabella Szczberbiak, 2nd, 6:33.24

300-meter hurdles: n/a

400-meter dash: Taylor Dawson, 3rd, 1:20.86

800-meter run: Annabella Szczberbiak, 2nd, 3:04.12; Bridget Perkins, 4th, 3:12.19

200-meter dash: Macy Creamer, 1st, 27.40; Isabella Vanover, 2nd, 28.29; Lilly Litteral, 3rd, 29.69; Tori Morrison, 4th, 29.75; Courtney Arnold, 10th, 33.46; Cora McBride, 11th, 34.36

3200-meter run: Mallory Conklin, 1st, 13:44.40

4 x 400-meter relay: 2nd, 4:56.08 (Mallory Pavey, Abby Arledge, Magarah Bloom, Miranda Cory)

4 x 100-meter relay: A, 1st, 53.25 (Lilly Litteral, Isabella Vanover, Tori Morrison, Macy Creamer); B, 2nd, 56.31 (Mallory Pavey, Abby Arledge, Alexis Gardner, Alyssa Butler)

High jump: Tori Morrison, 2nd, 4’ 6”; Alexis Gardner, 4th, 4’ 2”

Long jump: Macy Creamer, 2nd, 15’ 7 1/2”; Maddie Southward, 3rd, 15’ 1”; Abby Arledge, 4th, 13’ 6 1/2”; Mallory Pavey, 6th, 13’ 5”; Cora McBride, 8th, 11’ 10”

Discus throw: Libby Aleshire, 2nd, 90’ 4”; Julianne Stevenson, 3rd, 78’ 2”; Lilly Workman, 4th, 76’ 8”; Meri Grace Carson, 6th, 67’ 9”; Erynn Hagerman, 9th, 44’ 11”; Alex King, 10th, 43’ 5”; Brooklyn Vanover, 11th, 32’ 10”

Shot put: Libby Aleshire, 2nd, 29’ 5”; Lilly Workman, 3rd, 27’ 7”; Meri Grace Carson, 4th, 26’ 10 1/2”; Julianne Stevenson, 6th, 25’ 9” Alex King, 8th, 18’ 10”; Erynn Hagerman, 9th, 17’ 3”; Brooklyn Vanover, 10th, 15’ 10”

Pole vault: Miranda Cory, 3rd, 6’ 6”

Miami Trace's Macy Creamer clears a hurdle on her way to winning the 100-meter event during a tri-meet at Miami Trace High School Tuesday, April 9, 2019.