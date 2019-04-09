Blue Lions fall to Circleville, 10-0

CIRCLEVILLE — The Washington Blue Lion varsity baseball team visited Circleville to take on the Tigers in a non-conference game Tuesday, April 9.

Circleville won the game, 10-0 in five innings.

The Tigers got the win with Jones on the mound. He pitched five innings with two hits, no runs, seven strikeouts and one walk.

R.G. Crabtree started and took the loss for Washington. He pitched four innings with five hits and three runs (all earned). He struck out five and walked four.

Cortez O’Flaherty pitched two-thirds of an inning with one hit and four runs (all earned) with three walks.

Zane Joseph threw 17 pitches with three hits, three earned runs and one walk.

Bailey Roberts and Ryan Schwartz had base hits for Washington.

Circleville scored three runs in the first and seven in the fifth.

Washington is at Greenfield Wednesday to take on McClain at 5 p.m. at Mitchell Park.

RHE

W 000 00x x — 0 2 1

C 300 07x x — 10 9 1

Offensively for Washington: George Reno, 0-2; Karson Runk, 0-1, 1 bb; Jarred Hall, 0-2; Tyler Rood, 0-2; Bailey Roberts, 1-2; Ryan Schwartz, 1-2; Eli Shaw, 0-2; Tyler Tackage, 0-2; Cortez O’Flaherty, 0-1. LOB: 2.

Offensively for Circleville: Kennedy, 2-3, 1 run, 1 bb; Jones, 1-3, 2 runs, 1 bb, roe; Gray, 1-3, 2 runs, 3 rbi, 3b, fc; Wolfe, 1-4, 1 run, 1 rbi; Burton, 2-4, 1 run, 3b, 2 rbi; Brooks, 2-3, 1 run, 1 rbi; Justice, 0-0, 1 run, sb; Scott, 0-1, 1 run, 1 rbi, 2 bb; Bell, 0-3, 1 rbi. LOB: 7.