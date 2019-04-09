Lady Lions fall at Adena, 13-3

FRANKFORT — The Washington Lady Blue Lions varsity softball team traveled over into Ross County for a non-conference game at Adena High School against the Warriors.

Adena won the game, 13-3 in six innings.

Washington scored in the top of the first, but Adena responded with two runs in their first turn at bat.

After the next two innings went by scoreless, Washington scored two in the top of the fourth.

However, Adena answered with six in the fourth.

The Warriors scored four in the fifth and one in the sixth to engage the 10-run rule.

A. Butler was the winning pitcher for Adena. She pitched six innings with five hits and three runs (one earned) with three strikeouts and two walks.

Makenna Knisley started and suffered the loss for Washington in the pitching circle. She pitched four innings with 11 hits and eight runs (seven earned) with six strikeouts and one walk.

Meredith Pabst pitched 1.2 innings with seven hits and five runs (two earned). She struck out three and did not walk a batter.

Knisley had two hits, including a double, driving in one and scoring one run.

Mallori Tucker had one hit and scored one run; Maddy Jenkins had one hit and Kassidy Olsson had one hit and drove in two runs.

Corynn Chrisman reached on an error and scored one run.

Washington is at Greenfield to take on the McClain Lady Tigers Wednesday at 5 p.m.

RHE

W 100 200 x — 3 5 6

A 200 641 x — 13 18 2

Offensively for Washington: Brooklyn Devenport, 0-2, sac; Mallori Tucker, 1-3, 1 run, sb; Maddy Jenkins, 1-3; Makenna Knisley, 2-3, 1 run, 1 rbi, 2b; Corynn Chrisman, 0-3, 1 run, roe; Emma Funari, 0-3, roe; Kearria Marcum, 0-3; Kassidy Olsson, 1-2, 2 rbi, sb; Meredith Pabst, 0-1; Brooklyn Foose, 0-1; Kassie Wiseman, 0-0; Taylor Smith, 0-0. LOB: 6.

Offensively for Adena: S. Havens, 4-5, 3 runs, 3 rbi, 2 2b; Mi. Lovely, 3-4, 2 runs, 1 rbi, roe; S. Posey, 1-3, 2 runs, 1 rbi, 1 bb, roe; C. Ater, 2-3, 2 runs, 2 rbi, fc, hbp, sb; L. Sheppard, 3-4, 4 rbi; M. Peek, 0-4; E. Jones, 1-4; A. Butler, 1-4; Mn. Lovely, 3-4, 3 runs, 1 rbi, 2b, sb; J. Johnson, 0-0; L. Brown, 0-0, 1 run, sb. LOB: 6.