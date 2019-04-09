Panthers tennis tops Blue Lions, 4-1

On a sunny, mild and very breezy Tuesday, April 9, the Washington Blue Lion tennis team visited Miami Trace High School to take on the Panthers in a Frontier Athletic Conference match.
Miami Trace won the match, four courts to one.
At first singles, Grant Kuhlwein defeated Isaac Abare, 6-2, 6-4.
At second singles, Devin Riggs beat Blaise Tayese, 6-2, 6-4.
Jack Ivers won the third singles match against Ryan Elrich, 6-1, 6-4.
Rylan Gardner and Caleb Perry defeated Ty Rose and Josh Cartwright at first doubles, 6-0, 6-0.
At second doubles, Kody Burns and Jake Harris beat Sam Schroeder and Olivia Wayne, 6-2, 6-0.
The two teams split a pair of j-v matches.
Washington’s Rachel Palmer and Shrey Maniya defeated Brayden Jackson and Sebastian Gurruchaga in a pro-set, 8-6.
In a one-set singles match, Miami Trace’s Lukas Carter beat Chandler Carr, 6-4.
Washington is at Circleville Wednesday and Miami Trace is at Unioto Thursday. Starting time for both is 4:30 p.m.