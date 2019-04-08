MT j-v softball drops pair at Circleville

The Miami Trace Lady Panthers j-v softball team participated in a doubleheader at the Circleville J-V Softball Invitational on Saturday, April 6.

The j-v Lady Panthers lost to Philo, 15-2, in the first game and Wellston, 10-8 in the second game.

The Panthers started the day playing Philo.

Kayleigh Vincent began catching for the Panthers, but Paighten Reed took over starting in the second inning and finished catching the rest of the game. In the first three innings, center fielder Lahni Stachler and left fielder Keely McBride both made a fly ball catch, and shortstop Sierra Kyle caught two fly balls. Unfortunately, the Panthers were three up, three down in the first three innings while Philo put 10 runs on the board.

At the start of the fourth inning, Sierra Kyle stepped in as pitcher for Lorelei King. Philo gained four more runs. For the Panthers, King hit a double during the fourth inning.

In the fifth inning, Philo put another run on the board, and the Panthers were finally able to put two runs on the board themselves when Taylor Fenner had an rbi that brought Alexia Fox in and Savannah Wisecup’s single brought Stachler in.

The final score was 15-2 Philo.

In the second match-up of the day, the Panthers played Wellston.

The Panthers began on the field where pitcher Lorelei King made the first out catching a fly ball, and second baseman Kaydence Bruce made the second out by also catching a fly ball. King had a strike out.

Sierra Kyle led off for Miami Trace with a single. Wellston held the Panthers and ended the first inning with a 0-0 score.

In the second inning, shortstop Sierra Kyle caught a fly ball off the first batter and the Panthers were able to keep Wellston from scoring.

Once at bat, Siara Eggleton and Keely McBride made two runs bringing an end to the second inning with a 2-0 score for the Panthers.

Pitcher Lorelei King started the third inning strong with a strike out and catching a line drive, and third baseman Alexia Fox caught a line drive as well not letting Wellston to score any runs.

At bat, Kyle had a walk and Paighten Reed had a single that put two runners on. Kyle scored, then Fox hit for an rbi that brought Reed in to score the second run of the inning. Miami Trace was in the lead at this point, 4-0.

By the end of the fifth inning, Wellston scored four runs. For the Panthers, Reed and King both scored and Fox had a double bringing the score to 6-4 Panthers.

Wellston scored four runs in the sixth inning, while Lexi Elzey and Kyle both scored for the Panthers. The score was now tied at 8-8.

In the seventh inning, Wellston scored two additional runs and kept the Lady Panthers from scoring any further runs. The game ended 10-8 Wellston.