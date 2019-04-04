Lady Lions fall at Logan Elm, 17-4

The Washington Lady Blue Lions varsity softball team was coming off its first victory of the season when they traveled over into Pickaway County to take on Logan Elm Thursday.

Logan Elm won the game, 17-4 in five innings.

Washington took an early 2-0 lead, but Logan Elm responded with five in the bottom of the first.

The Braves scored eight in the second and Washington countered with one run in the third.

Logan Elm scored three in the third and both teams scored one run in the fourth inning.

Meredith Pabst started and took the loss in the pitching circle. She pitched 1.1 innings with 11 hits, 13 runs (seven earned) with three strikeouts and one walk.

Brooklyn Devenport pitched 2.2 innings with four hits and four runs (all earned) with three strikeouts and no walks.

Entler started and was the winning pitcher for Logan Elm. She pitched three innings with four hits and three runs (all earned), five strikeouts and three walks.

King pitched two inning with two hits and one earned run with one strikeout and two walks.

Washington had base hits from Kassidy Olsson, Maddy Jenkins, Makenna Knisley, Pabst, Corynn Chrisman and Brooklyn Foose.

Knisley had two rbi, Pabst and Devenport each had one.

Olsson scored twice, Devenport once and Emma Funari once.

Washington is back in action Friday at home against Chillicothe at 5 p.m.

RHE

W 201 10x x — 4 6 3

LE 583 1xx x — 17 15 0

Offensively for Washington: Brooklyn Devenport, 0-2, 1 run, 1 rbi, 1 bb; Kassidy Olsson, 1-2, 2 runs, 1 bb, sb; Maddy Jenkins, 1-3; Makenna Knisley, 1-3, 2 rbi; Meredith Pabst, 1-2, 1 rbi, 1 bb; Mallori Tucker, 0-0; Corynn Chrisman, 1-3; Emma Funari, 0-2, 1 run; Haven McGraw, 0-1, sb; Brooklyn Foose, 1-2, sb; Taylor Smith, 0-0. LOB: 6.

Offensively for Logan Elm: Parsons, 2-4, 1 run, 1 rbi; Arnold, 2-4, 2 runs; Porter, 2-3, 3 runs, 1 rbi, 1 bb, 1 home run; Reeser, 2-4, 2 runs, 3 rbi, 2b; Lear, 2-3, 3 runs, 4 rbi, 2 home runs, roe; Argler, 1-3, 2 runs, 1 rbi, 1 home run, roe; Diehl, 2-3, 2 runs, 2 rbi, 1 home run; King, 1-3, 1 run, 2 rbi, 2b. LOB: 2.