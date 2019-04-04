Blue Lion baseball blanks Braves, 7-0

The Washington Blue Lion varsity baseball team notched its first win of the season Thursday, taking a 7-0 decision over the Braves at Logan Elm High School.

Zane Joseph started for the Blue Lions and pitched a complete game, three-hitter. He struck out five and walked two.

Pontius started and suffered the loss for Logan Elm. He pitched four innings with four hits, four runs (two earned), four strikeouts and three walks. He hit one batter.

Anderson pitched the last three innings for the Braves, with five hits, three runs (all earned), three strikeouts and three walks.

The Blue Lions collected nine hits from seven different players.

Jared Hall led the offense going 3 for 5 with one rbi and two runs scored.

Tyler Rood, Ryan Schwartz, Bailey Roberts, Eli Shaw, Brock Morris and Tyler Tackage all had one hit for the Blue Lions.

Schwartz and Roberts both had two rbi.

Washington scored what proved to be all the runs they would need with two in the top of the first.

They tacked on single runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings and scored twice more in the sixth.

The Blue Lions had their best defensive game to date, with just one error.

Washington (1-4 on the season) is at home Friday to take on Chillicothe at 5 p.m.

RHE

W 201 112 0 — 7 9 1

LE 000 000 0 — 0 3 4

Offensively for Washington: George Reno, 0-4, 2 sb; Jared Hall, 3-5, 2 runs, 1 rbi, roe, 2 sb; Cortez O’Flaherty, 0-0; Tyler Rood, 1-5, 1 run, sb; Ryan Schwartz, 1-3, 2 rbi, hbp; Bailey Roberts, 1-3, 1 run, 2 rbi, 1 bb; Eli Shaw, 1-2, 1 run, 2 bb, sb; Brock Morris, 1-4, 1 rbi; Tyler Tackage, 1-3, 1 rbi; Karson Runk, 0-3, 1 run, 2 sb, 2 roe. LOB: 11.

Offensively for Logan Elm: Ebert, 0-3; Swackhammer, 0-3; Arledge, 1-3; Higgenbotham, 1-3, fc; Harrow, 0-2; Pontius, 0-3; Platz, 0-2, 1 bb, roe; Harrington, 1-3, 2b; Anderson, 0-3. LOB: 6.