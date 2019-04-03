MT baseball shuts out Cavs, 1-0

CHILLICOTHE — The Miami Trace Panthers varsity baseball team played their first game in a week as they visited Chillicothe Wednesday afternoon.

The Panthers came out on the winning end of a very close game, 1-0.

Miami Trace improves to 3-0 with the win.

Offense was at a premium as the Panthers had three hits, while Miami Trace’s starting pitcher, Austin Mathews, got the win by allowing just one hit to the Cavaliers. He pitched seven innings, striking out four, including two with the tying run at third in the bottom of the seventh. He issued three walks.

The game was scoreless all the way until the top of the seventh.

With one out, Mathews walked and reached second after an errant throw over by the pitcher.

Mason Snow drove in Mathews with what turned out to be the game-winning run.

Cody Brightman had an infield hit, but Snow was thrown out at the plate to end the inning.

Jaden McNish pitched for the Cavaliers and suffered the loss with one run on three hits.

Chillicothe threatened in the bottom of the seventh. With one out there was a walk and the runner stole second and third.

Mathews then struck out the next two batters to end the game.

“It was a very well-played game,” Miami Trace head coach Rob Smith said. “It came down to the seventh inning. Both teams played a really good game. Chillicothe has a very good team.

“It was great to get out and get the win,” Smith said. “I’m proud of Austin Mathews. He pitched really, really well tonight.

“We hadn’t played in a week, so we showed a little rust hitting,” Smith said. “We hit the ball right at them. They are a very good defensive team. We left six runners on base.”

Miami Trace is home Thursday against Franklin Heights and home Friday for another FAC game, this one against the McClain Tigers.

RHE

MT 000 000 1 — 1 3 –

C 000 000 0 — 0 1 –

Offensively for Miami Trace: Connor Bucher, 0-4; Cody Brightman, 1-4; Josh Gilmore, 0-2, 2 sb, bb; Drew Batson, 0-2, bb, roe; Austin Brown, 0-3; Dalton Mayer, 0-3; Austin Mathews, 0-2, bb, 1 run; Mason Snow, 1-3, 1 rbi; Hunter McBee, 1-2.

Offensively for Chillicothe: Jaquan Harris, 0-3; Kaden Riffe, 0-2; Dalton Conley, 0-2; Zach Coats, 1-3; Jaden McNish, 0-3; Drew Seymour, 0-1, 2 bb; Bryce Valentine, 0-3; Xzavier Doss, 0-3; Jaiden Cain, 0-2.