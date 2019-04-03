Lady Lions fall to Wellston, 16-0

WELLSTON — The Washington Lady Blue Lion varsity softball team made the trip down into Jackson county for a game against Wellston Tuesday, April 2.

Wellston won the game, 16-0 in five innings.

Wellston scored three runs in the first and those were enough on this day.

They tacked on 10 runs in the second and three more in the third.

For Washington, Brooklyn Foose went 2 for 2.

Emma Funari and Kassidy Olsson each had one hit for the Lady Lions.

Brooklyn Devenport started and took the loss in the circle for Washington.

She pitched two innings with 12 hits and 13 runs (seven earned) with one strikeout and no walks.

Meredith Pabst pitched two innings with two hits, three runs (all earned), two strikeouts and two walks.

Washington is home to take on Hillsboro today and will host Chillicothe Friday at 5 p.m.

RHE

Wch 000 00x x — 0 4 5

W 3(10)3 0xx x — 16 14 0

Offensively for Washington: Kassidy Olsson, 1-2, sac; Brooklyn Devenport, 0-3; Maddy Jenkins, 0-3; Makenna Knisley, 0-1, bb; Kassie Wiseman, 0-0; Meredith Pabst, 0-2; Corynn Chrisman, 0-1; Emma Funari, 1-2; Taylor Smith, 0-2; Brooklyn Foose, 2-2. LOB: 6.

Offensively for Wellston: M. Kilgour, 3-4, 2 runs, 2 rbi, roe; J. Johnston, 1-2, 1 run, 1 rbi, 2 hbp; A. Compston, 2-3, 2 runs, 4 rbi, 3b, home run; K. Karr, 0-1; M. Smith, 1-3, 1 run, 1 rbi, bb, 2b; B. Rainer, 1-4, 2 runs, roe, fc; K. Coleman, 1-3, 1 run, roe; S. Spencer, 2-2, 2 runs, 1 rbi, hbp; M. Bouska, 0-1, fc; E. Scott, 2-2, 3 runs, 3 rbi, 2b, hbp; S. Henery, 0-1, 2 runs; E. Kisor, 1-3, 1 run, 2 rbi, fc, 2b. LOB: 7.