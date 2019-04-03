MT softball defeats Minford, 11-7

MINFORD — The Miami Trace Lady Panthers varsity softball team was back in action Tuesday, April 2 at Minford to take on the Falcons.

Miami Trace won the game, 11-7 to improve to 3-0 on the season.

The Lady Panthers had nine hits and prevailed despite committing seven errors.

Olivia Wolffe was the starting and winning pitcher for Miami Trace. Over seven innings, she struck out eight, walked three and allowed three hits and seven runs.

“Olivia pitched another great game,” Miami Trace head coach Joe Henry said. “We struggled with the sun and let a lot of balls drop that should have been caught.”

Offensively for Miami Trace, Jessica Camp was 3 for 3 with two home runs, giving her three on the season. She drove in three runs.

Ashley Campbell was 2 for 4 with a double and a grand slam home run and four rbi.

Camp hit a home run over the fence in center in the top of the first for Miami Trace.

At the end of the first inning, Minford was in front, 2-1.

After a scoreless second inning, Miami Trace scored four in the third for a lead they would not relinquish.

Sidney Payton hit a two-run double and Camp hit a two-run home run.

In the fourth, Breanna Eick, Payton and Camp walked (the walk to Camp was intentional) and Campbell made them pay with a grand slam over the fence in center field.

Minford scored one run in the fourth as Miami Trace held a 9-3 lead.

Minford scored four in the fifth to trail, 9-7.

The sixth inning was scoreless for both teams.

In the top of the seventh, Miami Trace added a pair of insurance runs.

Camp singled and Campbell hit a double.

Wolffe singled, scoring Piper Grooms, who was running for Camp.

Aubrey Schwartz followed with a single to score Campbell.

Miami Trace is at Chillicothe Wednesday and home against McClain Friday at 5 p.m.

RHE

MT 104 400 2 — 11 9 7

M 200 140 0 — 7 8 –

Offensively for Miami Trace: Kaylee Hauck, 0-4, 1 run, sb; Sidney Payton, 1-3, 2 runs, 2b, bb; Jessica Camp, 3-3, 2 runs, 2 home runs, bb, 3 rbi; Piper Grooms, 0-0, 2 runs; Ashley Campbell, 2-4, 2 runs, 2b, 1 grand slam home run, 4 rbi; Olivia Wolffe, 1-4, 1 rbi; Devin Thomas, 0-1; Lorelei King, 0-0; Aubrey Schwartz, 1-3, 1 rbi; Cassidy Lovett, 0-4; Krissy Ison, 1-4; Breanna Eick, 0-1, 1 run, bb; Billie Jo Seitz, 0-0.