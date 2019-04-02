Blue Lion tennis prevails over Chillicothe

The Washington Blue Lion tennis team hosted Frontier Athletic Conference rivals Chillicothe at Gardner Park on a sunny, somewhat milder Tuesday afternoon.

Washington won the match, four courts to one.

At first singles, Grant Kuhlwein defeated Jonah Halm, 6-0, 6-1.

At second singles, Chillicothe’s Garrett Anders beat Blaise Tayese, 6-4, 6-3.

At third singles, Ryan Elrich defeated Katie Conner, 6-2, 6-4.

At first doubles, Ty Rose and Garrett DeWees topped Silas McDaniel and Reese Hatfield, 6-3, 7-6 (7-2).

At second doubles, Sam Schroeder and Olivia Wayne beat Corrine Woods and Haven James, 6-2, 6-4.

There was one j-v match Tuesday, with Washington’s Josh Cartwright defeated Darrell Ratliff, 6-4.

Washington (2-1 overall, 1-1 FAC) is back in action Monday at Gardner Park against Hillsboro at 4:30 p.m.

Washington’s Ryan Elrich returns a shot during his third singles match against Chillicothe Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Gardner Park. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/04/web1_Ryan-Elrich-BLT-v-Chillicothe-4-2-2019.jpg Washington’s Ryan Elrich returns a shot during his third singles match against Chillicothe Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Gardner Park. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald