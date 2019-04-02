Wellston edges Blue Lions, 2-1

WELLSTON — The Washington Blue Lion varsity baseball team made the trip down into Jackson County to take on the Wellston Golden Rockets in a non-conference game Tuesday afternoon.

Wellston won this closely-contested game, 2-1.

The game was scoreless through four innings.

Wellston made a breakthrough with a run in the bottom of the fifth.

Washington responded with a run in the top of the sixth.

However, the Rockets scored what proved to be the winning run in the bottom of the sixth.

Ryan Schwartz started for Washington and suffered the loss. He pitched 5.2 innings with five hits, two runs (none earned) with three strikeouts and two walks.

Zane Joseph pitched one-third of an inning, allowing one hit.

McKenzie was the winning pitcher for Wellston. He worked 5.2 innings with two hits and one run (earned). He struck out five and walked one.

Randolph pitched the final 1.1 innings for the Rockets. His pitching line was all zeros.

Offensively for Washington, Eli Shaw went 2 for 3 with one rbi. One of his hits was a double.

Tyler Rood scored for the Blue Lions.

Molihan was 3 for 3 for Wellston.

Washington will be back in action Wednesday, hosting Frontier Athletic Conference opponent Hillsboro at 5 p.m.

In one other high school result from Tuesday, in varsity softball, Miami Trace defeated Minford, 11-7.

RHE

WCH 000 001 0 — 1 2 4

W 000 011 x — 2 6 3

Offensively for Washington: George Reno, 0-3, sac, sb, roe; Jared Hall, 0-3, roe; Tyler Rood, 0-2, 1 run, bb, sb; Ryan Schwartz, 0-3; Bailey Roberts, 0-3; Eli Shaw, 2-3, 1 rbi, sb, 2b; Tyler Tackage, 0-2, roe; Hugh Silberman, 0-1; Cortez O’Flaherty, 0-2, hbp; Karson Runk, 0-3. LOB: 6.

Offensively for Wellston: Ingalls, 0-3, 1 rbi; Frisby, 1-3, sb; Stanley, 0-3; Ervin, 0-3, 2 roe; Cardwell, 1-1, 1 run, 1 bb, 2b, sac; Patton, 0-1, 1 bb; Broaddus, 0-1; McKenzie, 0-2; Randolph, 1-1, 1 rbi; Molihan, 3-3, 1 run, sb; Eggers, 0-1; Frisby, 0-2. LOB: 7.