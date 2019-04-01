Blue Lion tennis beats Rams, 3-2

The calendar turned over to April 1 as the Washington Blue Lion tennis team hosted the squad from Greeneview High School for a non-conference match on the courts at Gardner Park on a sunny, but chill Monday afternoon.

Washington won the match, three courts to two, leveling their early season record at 1-1.

At first singles, Washington’s Grant Kuhlwein defeated Matt Hovan, 6-0, 6-2.

At second singles, Washington’s Blaise Tayese lost to Lane Hilderbrand, 1-6, 4-6.

At third singles, the Blue Lions’ Ryan Elrich outlasted Grant Holloway in three sets, 5-7, 7-5, 6-3.

At first doubles, Ty Rose and Garrett DeWees lost to Len Beadds and Gary Anderson, 1-6, 6-4, 5-7.

Sam Schroeder and Olivia Wayne picked up a win by forfeit for Washington at second doubles.

In a j-v match, Washington’s Chandler Carr lost to Ellie Bach, 0-6.

Washington is home against Chillicothe for a Frontier Athletic Conference match Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Washington’s Blaise Tayese keeps his eyes on the ball preparing for a return during a second singles match against Greeneview Monday, April 1, 2019 at Gardner Park. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/04/web1_Blaise-Tayese-BLT-4-1-2019.jpg Washington’s Blaise Tayese keeps his eyes on the ball preparing for a return during a second singles match against Greeneview Monday, April 1, 2019 at Gardner Park. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald