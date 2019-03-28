Blue Lion track opens at Chillicothe Relays

CHILLICOTHE — The Washington Blue Lion high school track teams opened the 2019 season at the Chillicothe Fairweather Relays Saturday, March 23.

The Lady Lions placed in a tie for eighth with Huntington Ross with 26 points.

Groveport-Madison won the meet with 87 points.

The Blue Lions were seventh with 31 points.

Unioto won the meet with 81 points.

Megan Downing had the top height in the pole vault at 8’ 6”.

Ali Forsythe won the open 100-meter dash in 14.8.

Bryce Coy tied for second in the pole vault at 10’ 6”.

Sterling Smith was third in the shot put with a throw of 45’ 10.

He was also third in the discus throw with a distance of 122’ 3”.

Washington’s next track meet is Saturday at Nelsonville-York, beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Washington girls results

Shot put – Shawna Conger, 5th, 32’ 6”; Bethany Wilt, 18th, 25’ 9 1/2”; Gabby Whitelow, 19th, 25’ 7”; Emily Becker, 23rd, 24’ 1/2”; Maria Medina, 25th, 21’ 10”; Julianne Bailey, 28th, 21’ 2”

Discus throw – Bethany Wilt, 19th, 63’ 8”; Emily Becker, 23rd, 56’ 1”; Julianne Bailey, 24th, 54’ 0”; Maria Medina, 25th, 51’ 9”

Pole vault – Megan Downing, 1st, 8’ 6”

Long jump – Aaralyne Estep, 10th, 13’ 4”; Megan Downing, 16th, 12’ 5 1/2”; Tabby Woods, 21st, 11’ 7 1/2”

High jump – n/a

800-meter sprint medley relay – 8th, 2:13.9 (Arianna Heath, Brianca Nickell, Haley Brenner, Chloe Lovett)

Open 100-meter dash – Ali Forsythe, 1st, 14.8; Grace Grossenbacher, 4th, 15.0

Open 200-meter dash – Washington, 2nd, 30.4; Cheyenne Tuttle, 9th, 32.5

Open 800-meter run – n/a

4 x 800-meter relay – 6th, 11:55.3 (Cloe Copas, Abby Tackage, Mia Moats, Shelbee Crago)

4 x 100-meter relay – 10th, 58.1 (Chloe Lovett, McKenna Garren, Kayla Welling, Bianca Nickell)

4 x 400-meter relay – 4th, 4:38.4 (Tabby Woods, Halli Wall, Cloe Copas, Aaralyne Estep)

Distance medley relay – 8th, (time, n/a), (Mia Moats, Maria Medina, Abby Tackage, Shelbee Crago)

Shuttle hurdle relay – 5th, 1:16.4 (Raven Haithcock, Chloe Lovett, Sydney Shadburn, McKenna Garren)

4 x 1600-meter relay – n/a

———

Washington boys results

Shot put – Sterling Smith, 3rd, 45’ 10”; Cassius Howland, 14th, 36’ 8”; Drew Moats, 17th, 35’ 2”; Mac Miller, 24th, 31’ 1 1/2”; Trevor Minyo, 34th, 27’ 4 1/4”; Chris Nichols, 37th, 25’ 4 3/4”

Discus throw – Sterling Smith, 3rd, 122’ 3”; Cassius Howland, 24th, 79’ 5”; Trevor Minyo, 25th, 79’ 4”; Mac Miller, 31st, 74’ 0”

Pole vault – Bryce Coy, tied 2nd, 10’ 6”; Jacob Stone, tied 10th, 9’ 0”; Reilly Downing, tied 12th, 8’ 6”

Long jump – Shlok Shah, tied 17th, 16’ 1 1/2”; Eli Lynch, tied 19th, 16’ 1/2”; Bryce Coy, tied 19th, 16’ 1/2”;

High jump – n/a

4 x 1600-meter relay – n/a

4 x 200-meter relay – 5th, 1:40.2 (Caden Smith, Jamie McCane, Miguel O’Flaherty, Eli Lynch)

4 x 400-meter relay – n/a

4 x 800-meter relay – 8th, 9:50.4 (Kameron Morris, Chase Mallow, Connor Lane, Brice Cartwright)

Distance medley relay – n/a

Shuttle hurdle relay – 6th, 1:17.1 (Trent Langley, Bryce Coy, Gabriel Pickerill, Caden Smith)

Open 100-meter dash – Drew Moats, tied 7th, 12.6; Josh Logan, 15th, 13.9

Open 800-meter run – Connor Lane, 5th, 2:40.2

Open 200-meter dash – Drew Moats, 6th, 27.3; Josh Logan, 11th, 33.0

4 x 100-meter relay – n/a

800-meter sprint medley relay – 12th, 2:01.6 (Shlok Shah, Kylan Lawwell, Garitt Leisure, Cameron Johnson)