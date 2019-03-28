Panthers run-rule Portsmouth, 11-1

CHILLICOTHE — The Miami Trace Panthers varsity baseball team improved its early season record to 2-0 with an 11-1 win in six innings over Portsmouth Wednesday, March 27.

The game was played at the VA Stadium in Chillicothe.

Austin Brown started and went the distance on the mound for the Panthers.

He pitched six innings, facing 19 batters, with one unearned run, two hits, no walks and seven strikeouts.

Miami Trace scored all the runs they would need with four in the top of the first.

The Panthers scored two in the third and Portsmouth scored its only run in the bottom of the third.

Miami Trace added a run in the fourth, three more in the fifth and one in the sixth.

The game was ended in accordance with the 10-run rule as the Panthers led by 10 after Portsmouth did not score in the bottom of the sixth.

Miami Trace had 15 hits, with six players getting two or more hits.

Austin Mathews went 3 for 3 with a double, a triple and four rbi. He scored one run.

Conner Bucher was 3 for 4 with a double, two rbi and one run scored.

Dalton Mayer was 2 for 3 with a double, one rbi and one run scored.

Cody Brightman was 2 for 3 with a double and one run scored.

Brown was 2 for 3 with a double and three runs scored and Drew Batson was 2 for 4 with two runs scored.

Miami Trace will play at Greeneview Saturday with a game against the Rams and also one against Clinton-Massie, starting at 1 p.m.

The Panthers will open Frontier Athletic Conference play and defense of their 2018 co-championship with a game at Chillicothe Wednesday at 5 p.m.

The Panthers will have their home-opener Thursday, April 4 against Franklin Heights at 5 p.m.

RHE

MT 402 131 x — 11 15 1

P 001 000 x — 1 2 1

Offensively for Miami Trace: Josh Gilmore, 0-2, 2 rbi, 2 sac fly; Dalton Mayer, 2-3, 1 run, 1 rbi, 1 2b, 1 sac fly; Conner Bucher, 3-4, 1 run, 2 rbi, 1 2b; Cody Brightman, 2-3, 1 run, 1 2b, 1 sac fly; Austin Mathews, 3-3, 1 run, 4 rbi, 1 2b, 1 3b; Austin Brown, 2-3, 3 runs, 1 2b, 1 bb; Hunter McBee, 0-2; Drew Batson, 2-4, 2 runs; Jacob Hoppes, 1-3, 1 rbi; Mason Snow, 0-0, 1 bb, 1 run; Brayden Cooper-Smith 0-0, 1 run.

