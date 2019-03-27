Lady Lion softball drops opener at Unioto

CHILLICOTHE — The Washington Lady Blue Lion varsity softball team held its 2019 season-opening game at Unioto High School Tuesday, March 26.

Washington took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, but did not score again in a 5-1 loss to the Shermans.

Unioto scored two in the second, one in the third and two more in the sixth.

Pinkerton was the winning pitcher for Unioto. She pitched seven innings with three hits, one run (unearned), seven strikeouts and one walk.

Makenna Knisley started and pitched six innings for Washington, sustaining the loss.

She allowed 10 hits and five runs (four earned) with four strikeouts and no walks.

Knisley had one hit, Maddy Jenkins had one hit and drove in one run and Corynn Chrisman hit a double.

Washington’s next game is Monday at home against Eastern Brown.

Offensively for Washington: Kassidy Olsson, 0-3, 1 run, roe; Brooklyn Devenport, 0-2, 1 bb, 1 sb; Maddy Jenkins, 1-3, 1 rbi; Makenna Knisley, 1-3; Meredith Pabst, 0-3; Corynn Chrisman, 1-3, 1 2b, 1 fc; Taylor Smith, 0-3; Haven McGraw, 0-2; Brooklyn Foose, 0-2; Kassie Wiseman, 0-0. LOB: 3.

Offensively for Unioto: Pinkerton, 0-4; Campbell, 2-3, 1 run, roe, 1 sb; Holt, 0-3; Fisher, 1-3, 1 run, 1 rbi; Miller, 1-3, 2 runs, 2 rbi, 1 home run, roe; Britton 1-3; Zickafoose, 0-0, 1 sb; Neff, 2-3, 1 rbi; Uhrig, 0-0, 1 run; Wheeler, 2-3; J. Paul, 1-2, 1 rbi. LOB: 5.

RHE

W 100 000 0 — 1 3 2

U 021 002 x — 5 10 1