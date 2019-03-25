Panthers rout Xenia Christian in opener

The Miami Trace Panthers opened the 2019 baseball season with a resounding 18-0 win at Xenia Christian Saturday, March 23.

Austin Mathews was the winning pitcher for the Panthers.

He struck out nine and allowed one hit with two walks in three innings.

Hunter McBee pitched two innings, striking out six with one hit.

“It was a good first game as everyone on the roster got to play,” Miami Trace head coach Rob Smith said. “Their pitchers struggled throwing strikes and then we had some timely hits when they did throw strikes.”

Miami Trace is scheduled to play at the VA Stadium in Chillicothe against Portsmouth Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

The Panthers’ first home game is scheduled for Thursday, April 4 against Franklin Heights at 5 p.m.

RHE

MT 224 46x x — 18 11 0

XC 000 00x x — 0 2 3