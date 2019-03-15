FAC holds winter sports banquet

The Frontier Athletic Conference held its second annual winter sports banquet Thursday, March 14 at the Grace Community Church in Washington C.H.

The banquet was abbreviated due to storms that were passing through the area Thursday evening.

The electric went out about 10 minutes before the banquet was set to begin.

With only some emergency lighting in effect and storms in progress and on the way, it was decided that the individual recognitions of the First Team athletes would be dispensed with in the interest of letting folks head back home.

Before too long, the lights came back on and the meal, from The Willow, was served.

FAC championship teams received their trophies and individuals were given their plaques, but not recognized one-by-one, as is the custom.

In all, the event lasted approximately 45 minutes.

Among the teams receiving their championship trophies were the Lady Blue Lions of Washington, for winning the basketball championship, and the Miami Trace Panthers, who repeated as FAC wrestling champions.

Chillicothe won the boys basketball championship, Hillsboro won both boys and girls bowling titles, McClain won the boys swimming championship, Chillicothe won the girls swim title and Hillsboro won the quick recall championship.

Among the athletes who were First Team, All-FAC in the winter of 2019 season, from Fayette County, were: Evan Upthegrove of Washington (basketball); Hannah Haithcock, Rayana Burns and Shawna Conger, Washington (basketball); Shay McDonald and Cassidy Lovett of Miami Trace (basketball); Andrew Amore of Miami Trace and Austin Knisley and Owen Mullins of Washington (bowling); Lindsey Buckner, Maitlyn Cave of Washington and Gabby McCord of Miami Trace (bowling) and, for wrestling, Weston Melvin, Storm Duffy, Graham Carson, Mcale Callahan, Jayden LeBeau and James Munro of Miami Trace and Branton Dawes of Washington.

Haithcock and McDonald were co Players of the Year for basketball.

Amore was the Bowler of the Year on the boys’ side.

Jayvon Maughmer of Chillicothe was the boys basketball Player of the Year and Selena Mingua of Hillsboro was the girls Bowler of the Year.

“It’s been close to 20 years since anyone has been First Team, All-Ohio,” Washington head coach Samantha Leach said. “I also believe that Valerie King was the only other person from Washington Court House, from the girls basketball program, who made First Team, All-Ohio.

“We’re really proud of Hannah,” Leach said. “She joined a very elite list of players who were selected for First Team. There are only 10 girls on that list. We’re extremely proud of her.”

“Some of the girls (who made First Team, All-Ohio) I played with or played against in AAU,” Haithcock said. “I’m familiar with a lot of them. They are really good athletes. Each of them is one heck of a player.

“I’m very proud of my team this season,” Haithcock said. “We played really hard. We had a great season. We improved, top to bottom, all over the court. I wish we could have gone farther (in the tournament), but sometimes that’s not what’s meant to be. I’m just glad we went as far as we did (winning a District championship) and I got to experience playing with the girls I did and being a player under Coach Leach.”

The Washington Lady Blue Lions received their FAC championship trophy for basketball at the winter sports banquet Thursday, March 14, 2019. (front, l-r); Shawna Conger, Hannah Haithcock, Rayana Burns (back, l-r); head coach Samantha Leach and assistant coach Mychal Turner. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/03/web1_Lady-Lions-with-FAC-trophy-1.jpg The Washington Lady Blue Lions received their FAC championship trophy for basketball at the winter sports banquet Thursday, March 14, 2019. (front, l-r); Shawna Conger, Hannah Haithcock, Rayana Burns (back, l-r); head coach Samantha Leach and assistant coach Mychal Turner. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Samantha Leach (left) and Hannah Haithcock of Washington High School at the FAC banquet Thursday evening. Leach was named the Southeast District Co-Coach of the Year for the second year in a row and Haithcock was named First Team, All-Ohio by the Associated Press. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/03/web1_Sam-Leach-and-Hannah-Haithcock-1.jpg Samantha Leach (left) and Hannah Haithcock of Washington High School at the FAC banquet Thursday evening. Leach was named the Southeast District Co-Coach of the Year for the second year in a row and Haithcock was named First Team, All-Ohio by the Associated Press. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Southeast District Co-Coaches of the Year for basketball for 2018-19, as named by the Associated Press, both coach in the Frontier Athletic Conference. (l-r); Joe B. Stewart of McClain and Connor Scott of Washington. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/03/web1_District-coaches-of-the-year-1.jpg Southeast District Co-Coaches of the Year for basketball for 2018-19, as named by the Associated Press, both coach in the Frontier Athletic Conference. (l-r); Joe B. Stewart of McClain and Connor Scott of Washington. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Miami Trace’s head coach and First Team, All-FAC wrestlers at the winter sports banquet Thursday, March 14, 2019. (l-r); Ben Fondale, Jayden LeBeau, Graham Carson, James Munro, Storm Duffy, Mcale Callahan and Weston Melvin. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/03/web1_Panthers-wrestlers-with-FAC-trophy-1.jpg Miami Trace’s head coach and First Team, All-FAC wrestlers at the winter sports banquet Thursday, March 14, 2019. (l-r); Ben Fondale, Jayden LeBeau, Graham Carson, James Munro, Storm Duffy, Mcale Callahan and Weston Melvin. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos