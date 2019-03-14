MT’s Creamer, Cory place at State indoor meet

Two Miami Trace High School seniors had a fantastic day at the 2019 Indoor State Track and Field Meet held at the Spire Institute in Geneva, Ohio on March 2.

Macy Creamer participated in the 60-meter hurdles and the triple jump and Wyatt Cory participated in the 60-meter hurdles, high jump and the pole vault. Both athletes were able to reach the podium.

Both athletes competed in the 60-meter hurdles, but failed to reach the finals.

Creamer’s finish in the prelims kept her in the same spot as her seed. Cory, however, ran a new personal record and moved up several spots for a finish of 16th place with a time of 9.03.

In the high jump, Cory was unable to clear a height, but made up for that by setting a new ‘PR’ for himself in the pole vault and moving up several spots for a place on the podium and a 7th place finish with a vault of 14’ 0”.

Creamer reached the podium in the triple jump. She was seeded 9th coming into the meet. She too was able to set a new ‘PR’ with a jump of 32’ 2.5”, good enough for a 6th place finish.

“Our Miami Trace track and field program is very proud of the work that Macy and Wyatt have put into this sport,” head coach Brent Noes said. “Their hard work and dedication have begun to pay off! I am excited for them and can’t wait to see how their success from the indoor season will carry over into the outdoor season!

“I would like to also thank coach Jeff Creamer for his work with these two athletes and the private workouts they received from Chip Wilt and Tim Walters,” Noes said.

The outdoor track season begins for Miami Trace with a meet at Wilmington High School Saturday, March 23 at 10 a.m.

