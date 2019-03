Haithcock named 1st Team, All-Ohio

Washington High School senior Hannah Haithcock has been named First Team, All-Ohio by the Associated Press.

Two other local players also received state-wide recognition.

The honors were announced Wednesday.

Miami Trace junior Shay McDonald was named Special Mention, All-Ohio and Washington junior Rayana Burns was named Honorable Mention, All-Ohio.

Haithcock averaged 17 points and 8 rebounds per game, as well as 1.6 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.1 blocked shots per game.

Haithcock finishes her outstanding career at Washington with 1,611 points and 926 rebounds.

She led Washington to back-to-back 20-win seasons, two trips to the District championship game, one District championship (the program’s first since 1991) and a Frontier Athletic Conference championship.

Haithcock will be attending the University of Southern Indiana, continuing her education and basketball career.

McDonald averaged 17 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals per game for Miami Trace.

Burns averaged 10.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.2 blocked shots per game for the Lady Lions.

———

2019 DIVISION II GIRLS BASKETBALL ALL-OHIO

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Zia Cooke, Toledo Rogers.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Kevin Cornell, New Philadelphia

FIRST TEAM

Annika Corcoran, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy, 5-foot-8, sr., 17.9 points per game; Dayshanette Harris, Youngstown Ursuline, 5-7, sr., 28.3; Mikala Morris, Springfield Kenton Ridge, 6-2, sr., 27.0; Zia Cooke, Toledo Rogers, 5-9, sr., 22.5; Hannah Haithcock, Washington, 6-0, sr., 17.0; Layne Ferrell, Franklin, 6-1, sr., 20.8; Casey Santoro, Bellevue, 5-4, jr., 21.9; Madison Royal-Davis, Toledo Rogers, 5-10, 17.9; Samaria Rodgers-Gossett, Columbus Eastmoor, 5-6, sr., 14.0; Maddie Antenucci, Cincinnati Indian Hill, 5-10, jr., 19.3.

SECOND TEAM

Cassidy Crawford, Willard, 5-10 Jr., 20.2; Aaliyah Currence, New Philadelphia, 5-10, sr., 15.0; Elisabeth Bush, Dayton Carroll, 5-8, sr., 13.5; Maddie Edgerly, Bay Village Bay, 5-9, sr., 15.0; Morgan Bentley, McArthur Vinton County, 5-10, soph., 17.1; Emma Broermann, Hamilton Badin, 6-2, sr., 17.0; Kendyl Mick, Thornville Sheridan, 5-9, jr., 9.3; Bryana Housley, Norton, 5-3, sr., 9.4; Carlisa Strickland, Columbus Independence, 5-6, sr., 21.1; Bailee Smith, Zanesville Maysville, 5-6, soph., 17.3.

THIRD TEAM

Chloe Davis, Carroll Bloom-Carroll, 6-2, sr., 16.2; Jenna Riccardo, Lisbon Beaver, 6-0, jr., 23.0; Taylor Rinn, Richfield Revere, 5-9, sr., 18.0; Carly Perusek, Cleveland Heights Beaumont, 5-8, jr., 15.5; Kaydan Lawson, Pepper Pike Orange, 5-11, jr., 16.2; Makayla Abram, Steubenville, 5-10, soph., 16.4; Rachel Bolyard, Streetsboro, 5-5, sr., 21.2; Kenzie McConnell, Circleville, 6-0, soph., 16.4; Madyson Hacking, Perry, 5-4, soph., 15.3.

SPECIAL MENTION

Lauren Hapgood, Dayton Oakwood; Shae Pedroza, Napoleon; Javaan Rogers, Akron Buchtel; Megan Mitchell, Canton South; Sydney Bourquin, Jonathan Alder; Taylor Thierry, Shaker Heights Laurel; Bella Dalessandro, Chagrin Falls; Samantha Blair, Dover; Jessica Hartsock, Warsaw River View; Taylor Jones, Wintersville Indian Creek; Lanae Riley, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary; Sarah Bury, Poland Seminary; Alex Ochman, Warren Howland; Caitlyn DeMassimo, Creston Norwayne; Shay McDonald, Miami Trace; Jocie Fisher, Chillicothe Unioto; Kassidy Betzing, Pomeroy Meigs; Kylee Sheppard, St. Bernard Roger Bacon; Emma Randall, Shelby; Chandler Clark, Lima Bath.

HONORABLE MENTION

Casey Smith, Pepper Pike Orange; Giuliana Marinozzi, Shaker Heights; Lydia Gattozzi, Cleveland Heights Beaumont; Jordan Vencill; Brooke Rebman, Lorain Clearview; Jaida Malone, Cleveland East Tech; Emma Liberatore, Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin;

Shaye Foutty, Canal Fulton Northwest; Lauren Calhoun, Ravenna; Grace Hete, Richfield Revere; Maria Dobson, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary; Kelsey Hosey, Norton; Maria Sziva, Mogadore Field; Peyton Alazaus, Beloit West Branch; Trinity McDowell, Struthers; Conchetta Rinaldi, Youngstown Cardinal Mooney; Kayla Clark, Warren Howland;

Shayna Hoop, Circleville; Rayana Burns, Washington; Hannah Burnside, Lancaster Fairfield Union; Abby Hatter, Circleville Logan Elm; Laura Manderick, Athens; Zoiee Smith, Waverly; Kayla Burchett, Greenfield McClain; Rachel Cooke, Thornville Sheridan; Josie Ousley, McArthur Vinton County;

Kylie Kiger, Wintersville Indian Creek; Josie Pry, New Philadelphia; Addie Rhodes, Minerva; Katie Strama, St. Clairsville; Madison Fields, Steubenville; Macie Jarrett, Zanesville Maysville; Bethany Colling, Duncan Falls Philo;

Erin Boehm, Sunbury Big Walnut; Hannah Cowan, Delaware Buckeye Valley; Madison Linn, Hebron Lakewood; Malorie Colwell, London; Kadai Green-Tucker, Columbus South; Abby Jones, Plain City Jonathan Alder; Hailey Jordan, Columbus Eastmoor Academy; Jessica Nation, Olentangy Berlin; Cate Schieber, Granville; Maddy Vincent, Columbus Bexley;

Emily Byrne, Cincinnati McNicholas; Clarissa Craig, St Bernard Roger Bacon; Paige Garr, Goshen; Sha’mya Leigh, Trotwood-Madison; Ashleigh Mader, Tipp City Tippecanoe; Chloe Smith, Germantown Valley View; Sky Thomas, Cin. Wyoming;

Olivia Howard, Sandusky Perkins; Cory Santoro, Bellevue; Kaia Woods, Tiffin Columbian; Bailey Walter, Shelby; Kennedy Lamberson, Bryan; Lexi Robinson, Millbury Lake.

