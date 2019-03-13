Pettiford going to Thomas More

It’s always a huge day in the life of a young person when they decide on what college they will attend.

When you play sports, it’s key to find the right fit, not only academically, but athletically, as well.

Washington High School senior Jalen Pettiford has made his choice for college.

In a ceremony held in the lobby of WHS, Pettiford, joined by family, friends, administrators and coaches, signed a letter of intent to attend Thomas More University.

“I think I had a good time here,” Pettiford said of his career at Washington. “I got better every year, as far as my stats and stuff.”

When asked about his favorite teachers, Pettiford replied, “Coach B, Mr. (Shannon) Bartruff and Mark Bihl. He gives me a hard time, but I like him.”

As far as subjects in high school, Pettiford said he likes Material Science and Business.

What about moving up to the next level in athletics and academics?

“I’ll just have to put a lot more time into my workouts and stuff,” Pettiford said. “Everything else that I’ll be doing, school work, just trying harder.”

“Jalen played defensive end all three years I was here,” Washington head football coach Chuck Williamson said. “He’s 6-3, long, athletic. He’s just a great all-around player. He gives great effort. He’ll have a great career at Thomas More.”

Washington High School senior Jalen Pettiford made it official when he signed a letter of intent to attend Thomas More University, where he will continue his education and his athletic career as a member of the Saints' football team. (front, l-r); coach John Jackson, mom Carrie Ragland, Pettiford, sister Trinity Ragland; (back, l-r); coach Cameron Pavey, head football coach Chuck Williamson, Maggie McDonald (holding Kinley Pettiford), Cedric Pettiford and coach Ryan Flora.