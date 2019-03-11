Burns to attend Thomas More

Washington High School senior Richie Burns recently made one of the biggest decisions of his young life when he announced that he would be attending Thomas More University, located in Crestview Hills, Kentucky, where he will continue his education and his athletic career as a member of the Saints football team.

Burns was joined for the signing, which was held in the lobby of the gymnasium, by friends, family, coaches and teammates.

“It came down to either Findlay or Thomas More,” Burns said. “I decided on Thomas More because I just felt more comfortable there.

“Coach Williamson and all the coaches have brought me a long way,” Burns said. “I love them. They’ve helped me and made me a better person. I’m better on the football field and everything. We had a good season and everything.”

Burns said one of his favorite moments in football was beating the Blue Lions’ rivals, Miami Trace.

“Just the good games, the bad games, everything,” Burns said. “Just being a team with everybody, all the seniors. I loved it. It was just a good year.”

As for a course of study, Burns said he was undecided at the time of the signing.

What about a favorite teacher in high school?

“I like Coach (Louis) Reid and Mr. (Tom) Renick,” Burns said. “Coach Reid is probably one of my favorites. I feel like he helped me. If I ever needed anything, I could always talk to him.”

As far as a favorite subject?

“Math,” Burns said. “I like math. It’s one of my easy subjects.”

What will it take to be successful at the next level?

“It will take a lot more work,” Burns said. “I can’t wait for this summer. Jalen (Pettiford, another senior who is going to Thomas More) and I are going to work a lot this summer to get better.”

“Richie Burns is a phenomenal athlete,” Washington football coach Chuck Williamson said. “He’s 6-5, 270 pounds. He played wide receiver the first two years I was here. Then we switched him over to defensive end.

“He’ll have a great career at Thomas More,” Williamson said.

Washington Blue Lion senior Richie Burns, seated, third from left, signs a letter of intent to attend Thomas More University where he will continue his education and his football career. He was joined by family members, many friends (not pictured) and several of his high school coaches for the occassion. (front, l-r); brother Rishaun, father Richard, Burns and mother Shawna; (back, l-r); coaches John Jackson, Chuck Williamson, Cameron Pavey, Connor Scott, sister Rayana, sister Adrienne Jenkins, grandmother Cynthia Collie, grandfather Dean Collie and coach Ryan Flora.