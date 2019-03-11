Haithcock Player of the Year

Five prep basketball players and one coach from Fayette County have received recognition from Associated Press-affiliated sport writers in the Southeast District for the 2018-19 season.

Washington High School senior Hannah Haithcock was named the Division II District player of the year.

Haithcock led the Lady Lions to a record of 20-6, a Frontier Athletic Conference title and their first District championship since 1991.

She averaged 17 points and 8 rebounds per game, as well as 1.6 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.1 blocked shots per game.

Haithcock finishes her outstanding career at Washington with 1,611 points and 926 rebounds.

For the second year in a row, Washington head coach Samantha Leach is co-coach of the year for Division II in the Southeast District. This was the second year in a row Washington had won 20 or more games.

She shares the honor with Rod Bentley of Vinton County, the team Washington defeated for the District championship.

Washington Junior Rayana Burns was named Second Team, All-District.

She averaged 10.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.2 blocked shots per game.

Washington Junior Shawna Conger was named Special Mention, All-District.

Conger averaged 8.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.9 steals per game.

From Miami Trace, junior Shay McDonald was named First Team, All-District.

McDonald averaged 17 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals per game.

Miami Trace senior Cassidy Lovett was named Third Team, All-District by the sports writers.

Lovett averaged 8.5 points, 7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 5 steals per game for the Lady Panthers.

———

2018-19 Southeast Ohio

All-District Girls Basketball Team

DIVISION II

First Team

Kenzie McConnell, Circleville, 6-0, So., 16.4; Hannah Haithcock, Washington, 6-0, Sr., 17.0; Shay McDonald, Miami Trace, 5-7, Jr., 17.0; Jocie Fisher, Chillicothe Unioto, 5-11, Sr., 15.9; Kassidy Betzing, Pomeroy Meigs, 5-7, Sr., 16.2; Kendyl Mick, Thornville Sheridan, 5-9, Jr., 9.3; Morgan Bentley, McArthur Vinton County, 5-10, So., 17.1

Player of the Year: Hannah Haithcock, Washington

Co-Coaches of the Year: Rod Bentley, McArthur Vinton County; Samantha Leach, Washington

Second Team

Shayna Hoop, Circleville, 5-7, Sr., 10.6.; Rayana Burns, Washington, 5-8, Jr., 10.8; Hannah Burnside, Lancaster Fairfield Union, 5-7, Sr., 10.2; Abby Hatter, Circleville Logan Elm, 5-9, Jr., 15.4; Laura Manderick, Athens, 5-8, Jr., 14.5; Zoiee Smith, Waverly, 5-6, So., 12.0; Kayla Burchett, Greenfield McClain, 5-2, So., 12.1; Rachel Cooke, Thornville Sheridan, 6-0, Sr., 13.0; Josie Ousley, McArthur Vinton County, 5-1, Jr., 9.0

Third Team

Cassidy Lovett, Miami Trace, 5-4, Sr., 8.5; Emily Coleman, Chillicothe Unioto, 5-6, Jr., 10.8; Shawnice Smith, Chillicothe, 5-10, Jr., 11.9; Mallory Hawley, Pomeroy Meigs, 5-9, Fr., 10.5; Maddy Petro, Gallipolis Gallia Academy, 6-0, So., 11.2; Hannah Jacks, Bidwell River Valley, 5-8, So., 11.0; Molly Grayson, Vincent Warren, 5-3, Jr., 10.8; Olivia Alloway, Vincent Warren, 5-10, So. 11.5; Kami Knight, Waverly, 5-10, Sr., 11.0; Emma Conrad, Thornville Sheridan, 5-8, Sr., 8.5; Cameron Zinn, McArthur Vinton County, 5-11, Fr., 11.0; Tegan Bartoe, McArthur Vinton County, 5-8, Fr., 14.0

Special Mention

Tori Bircher, Circleville; Brie Kendrick, Circleville; Shawna Conger, Washington; Amber Cottrill, Chillicothe Unioto; Evie Wolshire, Lancaster Fairfield Union; Becca Pullins, Pomeroy Meigs; Hunter Copley, Gallipolis Gallia Academy; Kaylee Stewart, Athens; Sommer Saboley, Vincent Warren; Karleigh Hopkins, Hillsboro; Bryn Karnes, Greenfield McClain; Bailey Beckstedt, Thornville Sheridan; Katelyn Webb, Jackson.

Haithcock https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/03/web1_Hannah-Haithcock.jpg Haithcock Leach https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/03/web1_Samantha-Leach-2018-2019-mug-pic.jpg Leach McDonald https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/03/web1_Shay-McDonald-mug.jpg McDonald Burns https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/03/web1_Rayana-Burns.jpg Burns Lovett https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/03/web1_Cassidy-Lovett.jpg Lovett Conger https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/03/web1_Shawna-Conger.jpg Conger