State, Regional basketball pairings

2019 Girls Basketball State Tournament Pairings

All games at the Jerome Schottenstein Center, The Ohio State University

Rankings are from the Final Associated Press Poll released on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019

Home Team Listed First.

Division III

No. 4 Berlin Hiland (26-2) vs. No. 1 Columbus Africentric (26-0), Thursday, 1 p.m.

No. 3 Waynesville (26-0) vs. No. 6 Doylestown Chippewa (25-1), Thursday, 3 p.m.

Division III State Championship: Saturday, 10:45 a.m.

Division II

Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (18-9) vs. No. 1-tie Dayton Carroll (26-2), Thursday, 6 p.m.

No. 4 Toledo Rogers (25-2) vs. No. 5 Thornville Sheridan (25-2), Thursday, 8 p.m.

Division II State Championship: Saturday, 2 p.m.

Division IV

No. 9 Willoughby Cornerstone Christian (23-4) vs. No. 2 Minster (26-1), Friday, 1 p.m.

No. 6 Ottoville (24-3) vs. Shadyside (24-4), Friday, 3 p.m.

Division IV State Championship: Saturday, 5:15 p.m.

Division I

No. 7 Canton GlenOak (24-2) vs. No. 4 Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame (25-2), Friday, 6 p.m.

No. 1 Pickerington Central (27-1) vs. Toledo Notre Dame Academy (23-5), Friday, 8 p.m.

Division I State Championship: Saturday, 8:30 p.m.

———

2019 Boys Basketball Regional Tournament Pairings

Dates, Locations and Times Subject to Change

Records Indicated are as of District Final from Available Information

Rankings are from the Final Associated Press Poll released on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019

Home Team Listed First.

Division I

Region 1 – Akron/Toledo

Lima Senior (21-4) vs. Toledo Start (21-3) at University of Toledo, Savage Arena, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

No. 7-tie Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (21-4) vs. Olmsted Falls (24-2) at University of Akron, Rhodes Arena, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Regional Final: at University of Akron, Rhodes Arena, Saturday, 7:30 p.m. (subject to change)

Region 2 – Cleveland

Green (17-4) vs. Mentor (23-2) at Cleveland State University, Wolstein Center, Wednesday, 6:15 p.m.

Euclid (16-8) vs. Lakewood St. Edward (17-8) at Cleveland State University, Wolstein Center, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Cleveland State University, Wolstein Center, Saturday, 2 p.m.

Region 3 – Columbus

Pickerington North (21-5) vs. Newark (20-6) at Ohio Dominican University, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Powell Olentangy Liberty (22-4) vs. No. 2 Pickerington Central (24-1) at Ohio Dominican University, Thursday, 7 p.m.

Regional Final: at Ohio Dominican University, Saturday, 2 p.m.

Region 4 – Cincinnati

Liberty Township Lakota East (18-6) vs. No. 1 Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (25-0) at Xavier University, Cintas Center, Wednesday, 6:15 p.m.

Springfield (16-9) vs. No. 10 Centerville (21-5) at Xavier University, Cintas Center, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Xavier University, Cintas Center, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Division I State Semifinals and Championship

Region 2 vs. Region 4, Fri., March 22 at Jerome Schottenstein Center, 6 p.m.

Region 3 vs. Region 1, Fri., March 22 at Jerome Schottenstein Center, 8 p.m.

Division I State Championship: Sat., March 23 at Jerome Schottenstein Center, 8:30 p.m.

Division II

Region 5 – Canton

Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph (18-7) vs. Cleveland Benedictine (17-12) at Canton Memorial Civic Center, Wednesday, 6:15 p.m.

Akron Buchtel (18-7) vs. Poland Seminary (23-2) at Canton Memorial Civic Center, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Canton Memorial Civic Center, Friday, 6:15 p.m.

Region 6 – Bowling Green

No. 2 Columbus South (22-1) vs. Norwalk (24-3) at Bowling Green State University, Stroh Center, Thursday, 6:15 p.m.

Cleveland Central Catholic (13-9) vs. Lima Shawnee (22-2) at Bowling Green State University, Stroh Center, Thursday, 8 p.m.

at Bowling Green State University, Stroh Center, Saturday, 2 p.m.

Region 7 – Athens

Thornville Sheridan (19-5)/Jackson (18-7) vs. Steubenville (19-5) at Ohio University, Convocation Center, Wednesday, 6:15 p.m.

No. 10 New Philadelphia (22-4) vs. Chillicothe Zane Trace (21-5) at Ohio University, Convocation Center, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Ohio University, Convocation Center, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Region 8 – Kettering

Cincinnati Aiken (17-6) vs. No. 1 Trotwood-Madison (25-2) at Kettering Fairmont High School, Thursday, 5:30 p.m.

Dayton Northridge (18-7) vs. Columbus Bishop Hartley (17-11) at Kettering Fairmont High School, Thursday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Kettering Fairmont High School, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Division II State Semifinals and Championship

Region 7 vs. Region 6, Thurs., March 21 at Jerome Schottenstein Center, 6 p.m.

Region 5 vs. Region 8, Thurs., March 21 at Jerome Schottenstein Center, 8 p.m.

Division II State Championship: Sat., March 23 at Jerome Schottenstein Center, 2 p.m.

Division III

Region 9 – Canton

Mogadore (19-7) vs. No. 6 Ashtabula Edgewood (24-1) at Canton Fieldhouse, Wednesday, 6:15 p.m.

Cleveland Heights Lutheran East (19-8) vs. Orrville (17-8) at Canton Fieldhouse, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Canton Fieldhouse, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Region 10 – Bowling Green

Grandview Heights (21-7) vs. Oregon Cardinal Stritch (22-3) at Bowling Green State University, Stroh Center, Wednesday, 6:15 p.m.

Coldwater (17-9) vs. Willard (21-3) at Bowling Green State University, Stroh Center, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Bowling Green State University, Stroh Center, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Region 11 – Athens

No. 3 Wheelersburg (25-0) vs. Magnolia Sandy Valley (17-6) at Ohio University, Convocation Center, Thursday, 6:15 p.m.

No. 2 Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (24-2) vs. Frankfort Adena (20-6) at Ohio University, Convocation Center, Thursday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Ohio University, Convocation Center, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Region 12 – Kettering

No. 5 Cincinnati Purcell Marian (20-5) /New Paris National Trail (19-5) vs. Versailles (15-10) at Kettering Fairmont High School, Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.

Dayton Stivers School for the Arts (19-4)/Cincinnati Deer Park (15-7) vs. Cincinnati Clark Montessori (17-9)/No. 8 Anna (23-2) at Kettering Fairmont High School, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Springfield High School, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Division III State Semifinals and Championship

Region 12 vs. Region 11, Thurs., March 21 at Jerome Schottenstein Center, 12 p.m.

Region 9 vs. Region 10, Thurs., March 21 at Jerome Schottenstein Center, 2 p.m.

Division III State Championship: Sat., March 23 at Jerome SchottensteinCenter, 10:45 a.m.

Division IV

Region 13 – Canton

No. 6 Bristolville Bristol (21-4) vs. Richmond Heights (19-6) at Canton Fieldhouse, Tuesday, 6:15 p.m.

New Middletown Springfield (20-5) vs. Greenwich South Central (20-4) at Canton Fieldhouse, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Canton Fieldhouse, Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 14 – Bowling Green

Columbus Grove (19-5) vs. Toledo Maumee Valley Country Day (18-6) at Bowling Green State University, Stroh Center, Tuesday, 6:15 p.m.

Hicksville (22-2) vs. No. 2 Convoy Crestview (23-1) at Bowling Green State University, Stroh Center, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Bowling Green State University, Stroh Center, Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 15 – Athens

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (17-6) vs. No. 1 Berlin Hiland (25-1) at Ohio University, Convocation Center, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Sugar Grove Berne Union (19-8) vs. New Boston Glenwood (18-6) at Ohio University, Convocation Center, Tuesday, 6:15 p.m.

Regional Final: at Ohio University, Convocation Center, Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 16 – Kettering

Springfield Catholic Central (19-3) vs. No. 3 St. Henry (22-3) at Kettering Fairmont High School, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Fort Loramie (19-7) vs. Jackson Center (20-5) at Kettering Fairmont High School, Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.

Regional Final: at Kettering Fairmont High School, Friday, 7 p.m.

Division IV State Semifinals and Championship

Region 15 vs. Region 16, Fri., March 22 at Jerome Schottenstein Center, 12 p.m.

Region 13 vs. Region 14, Fri., March 22 at Jerome Schottenstein Center, 2 p.m.

Division III State Championship: Sat., March 23 at Jerome Schottenstein Center, 5:15 p.m.