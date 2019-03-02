Dawes wins District 113-pound title

Washington High School freshman Branton Dawes wrote a chapter in Blue Lion wrestling history, becoming just the fifth District champion from the program. Dawes, above, reacts after beating Trace Braun (113 pounds) of St. Paris Graham, 8-4 Saturday, March 2 at Wilmington High School. There will be more on this story online and in the next edition of the Record-Herald.

