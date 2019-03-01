FayCo wrestlers compete at District

WILMINGTON — The Division II District wrestling tournament, the final stop before the State championships, began Friday at Wilmington High School.

The Miami Trace Panthers had nine competing and the Washington Blue Lions had six on the mats.

Wrestlers who place in the top four in their respective weight classes advance to the State tournament that begins March 7 in Columbus.

In the first round for the Panthers, at 106 pounds, Weston Melvin pinned Chelsea Horsely of Bellefontaine in 32 seconds.

At 120 pounds, Devin Seymour lost a 15-0 technical fall to Josh Dunn of Goshen.

Storm Duffy won his first match at 126 pounds, pinning Zach Myers of Valley View in 5:39.

Graham Carson pinned Brennan Bruner of Batavia in 5:26 in the first round at 132 pounds.

Mcale Callahan (138 pounds) pinned Chris Rau of Chaminade-Julienne in 1:52.

Jayden LeBeau suffered a 15-0 tech fall to Jordan Crace of Bellefontaine at 145 pounds.

At 160 pounds, James Munro won a 17-9 major decision over Jude Hess of Ross.

At 170 pounds, Dylan Arnold won a 18-3 technical fall over Austin Monroe of Springfield Northwestern.

Grant DeBruin lost a 4-0 bout to Seth Bowman of Eaton (at heavyweight).

For the Blue Lions in the first round, Bryce Warner (106) was pinned by Kaleb Ream of Springfield Shawnee in 2:22.

At 113 pounds, Branton Dawes pinned Michael Frederickson of Monroe in 1:00.

Kalub Wilkerson (152) lost a 7-2 decision to KeAnthony Bales of Eaton, 7-2.

At 170 pounds, David Frederick of Chaminade-Julienne pinned Dylan Moore in 1:33.

Collier Brown lost a 3-1 decision in overtime to Christian Meyers of Valley View (195).

At 220 pounds, Mason Mustain lost to Nathaniel Armstrong of Alter, 5-4.

In the championship quarterfinals for the Panthers, Melvin won a 9-0 major decision over Josh Reid of Ross.

Duffy was pinned by Pierce Taylor of McNicholas in 1:06.

Carson was pinned by Nick Moore of Graham.

Callahan improved to 2-0 with a 3-2 win over Ayyoub Muhammed of Thurgood Marshall.

Munro won an 8-7 decision over Trenton Randall of Carroll.

Zane Mancillas of Greenville pinned Arnold in 1:56.

In the first consolation round, LeBeau lost an 8-6 decision to Owen Ebel of Bellbrook.

Seymour lost by pin in the consolation round to Saa’lih Muhammed of Thurgood Marshall.

DeBruin pinned Gavin Templin of Graham in 2:19.

For the Blue Lions in their second-round matches, Dawes won a 9-3 decision over Cooper Leszczuk of Indian Hill.

Warner lost by pin to Jacob Philbeck in the first consolation round (3:47).

Wilkerson won a 9-2 decision over Antony Ross of Kenton Ridge.

Moore had a pin of Reilly Allwerdt of Oakwood in 1:38.

Brown had a 3-2 win over Marquis Henry of Chaminade-Julienne.

Mustain pinned Jawonay Johnson of Aiken in 4:12.

Wrestling continues Saturday at Wilmington High School.

The official raises Mcale Callahan’s arm after the Miami Trace 138-pounder won a match at the District tournament at Wilmington High School Friday, March 1, 2019. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/03/web1_Mcale-Callahan-arm-raised-Dist-day-1-March-1-2019.jpg The official raises Mcale Callahan’s arm after the Miami Trace 138-pounder won a match at the District tournament at Wilmington High School Friday, March 1, 2019. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Washington’s Branton Dawes wrestles Cooper Leszczuk of Indian Hill at 113 pounds in the championship quarterfinals on the first day of the Division II District tournament at Wilmington High School Friday, March 1, 2019. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/03/web1_Branton-Dawes-take-3-from-1st-day-of-Dist-3-1-2019.jpg Washington’s Branton Dawes wrestles Cooper Leszczuk of Indian Hill at 113 pounds in the championship quarterfinals on the first day of the Division II District tournament at Wilmington High School Friday, March 1, 2019. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Mason Mustain, above, left, of Washington, wrestles Nathaniel Armstrong of Alter at 220 pounds on the first day of the Division II District tournament at Wilmington High School Friday, March 1, 2019. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/03/web1_Mason-Mustain-day-1-District-3-1-2019.jpg Mason Mustain, above, left, of Washington, wrestles Nathaniel Armstrong of Alter at 220 pounds on the first day of the Division II District tournament at Wilmington High School Friday, March 1, 2019. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Miami Trace’s Weston Melvin competes against Josh Reid of Ross at 106 pounds in the championship quarterfinals of the Division II District tournament Friday, March 1, 2019. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/03/web1_Weston-Melvin-at-Districts-March-1-2019.jpg Miami Trace’s Weston Melvin competes against Josh Reid of Ross at 106 pounds in the championship quarterfinals of the Division II District tournament Friday, March 1, 2019. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald