Blue Lions celebrate District qualifiers

Washington High School held a parade of champions Wednesday afternoon, prior to the girls basketball team departing for the District championship game against Vinton County.

The parade included members of the boys and girls varsity basketball teams, as well as District qualifiers in wrestling, swimming and bowling.

The parade visited Cherry Hill, then Belle Aire and then it was on to the middle school and finally the high school.

Students scheduled to take part in the parade included: from the Lady Lions basketball team: Rayana Burns, Aaralyn Estep, Bre Taylor, Kassidy Hines, Tabby Woods, Halli Wall, Shawna Conger, Maddy Jenkins, Hannah Haithcock, Abby Tackage, Haven McGraw, Arianna Heath and Joey Pickelheimer.

From the Blue Lion basketball team: Eli Lynch, Evan Upthegrove, Miguel O’Flaherty, Blaise Tayese, Garitt Leisure, Karson Runk, Omar Porter, Brice Cartwright, Drew Moats, Richie Burns, Ethan Rogers-Wright, Mitchell Lotz and Trevor Rarick.

District wrestling qualifiers and alternates included: Branton Dawes, Bryce Warner, Kalub Wilkerson, Jayden Fettig, Dylan Moore, Collier Brown and Mason Mustain.

District swim qualifiers are: Ben Harper, Cameron Johnson, Ty Rose, Kyler Runk, Josh Waters, Reilly Downing and Julie Bailey.

District bowling qualifiers are: Lindsey Buckner, Brooklyn Foose, Hanna Yoho, Jessika Young and Maitlyn Cave.

The Blue Lion boys play Fairfield Union at the Convocation Center in Athens Thursday at 8 p.m.