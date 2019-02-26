Harness Horseman’s banquet March 6

The F.C.H.H.A. (Fayette County Harness Horseman Association) will be holding its annual awards banquet on Wednesday, March 6 at the Mahan Building at the Fayette County Fairgrounds.

Social hour, with an open bar, will be from 6 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. An awards presentation will follow.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children. Please RSVP to Bret Schwartz at 740-636-9619. Also, 2019 memberships can be purchased for $20 at the banquet. Hope to see you there.