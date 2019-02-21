Lady Panthers fall to Vinton County

CHILLICOTHE — The Miami Trace Lady Panthers took on the No. 1 seed in the Division II District tournament, Vinton County, Thursday at Southeastern High School.

Vinton County came into the tournament with a record of 20-1.

The Lady Vikes shot the ball well from everywhere but the free throw line and it was good enough for a 53-39 victory.

It was unfortunately a tough shooting night for Miami Trace as they went 17 of 58 from the field for 29 percent.

Vinton County made 22 of 46 field goal attempts for 48 percent, including 9 of 19 from three-point range for 47 percent.

Vinton County began the game with an 11-0 run and never trailed.

Junior Shay McDonald was the game’s leading scorer for Miami Trace with 21 points.

Senior Olivia Wolffe had 10 points, sophomores Magarah Bloom and Gracee Stewart each scored three points and sophomore Delaney Eakins scored two points.

Lacie Williams led Vinton County with 19 points, including five threes (four of those coming in the second half).

Morgan Bentley had 14 points, Josie Ousley scored nine, Cameron Zinn had seven and Tegan Bartoe chipped in four.

Vinton County went 0 of 8 from the free throw line.

Miami Trace ends the season with a record of 16-8.

Vinton County (21-1) plays Washington (19-5) for the District championship Thursday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. at Southeastern H.S.

Please see Saturday’s Record-Herald for a full report on this game.

Miami Trace junior Shay McDonald puts up a shot during a Division II District semifinal game against Vinton County Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/02/web1_Shay-McDonald-vs-Vinton-county-2-21-2019.jpg Miami Trace junior Shay McDonald puts up a shot during a Division II District semifinal game against Vinton County Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald