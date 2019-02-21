Lady Lions advance to District finals

CHILLICOTHE — The Washington Lady Blue Lions have advanced to the District championship game for the second year in a row.

The Lady Lions withstood a tremendous three-point shooting barrage to prevail, 60-49 over the Meigs Marauders Thursday night at Southeastern High School.

Meigs hit more than twice as many three-point baskets (11) as they did conventional buckets (five) and also went 6 of 7 from the free throw line.

The Lady Lions hit two threes in the game.

In spite of picking up two fouls in the first half and another just as the third quarter was getting underway, Washington senior Hannah Haithcock was the game’s leading scorer with 22 points. She also had nine rebounds.

Junior Rayana Burns scored 14 points and senior Tabby Woods had seven points.

Junior Shawna Conger scored six points, junior Halli Wall had five, senior Bre Taylor scored four and senior Kassidy Hines scored two.

Kassidy Beting led Meigs with 15 points.

Meigs had three different players hit three-point field goals. In addition to Beting, Marissa Noble and Becca Pullins both hit three treys for nine points.

Washington will play Vinton County for the District championship Thursday, Feb. 28, at 7 p.m. at Southeastern High School.

Fans can purchase their tournament tickets from the school today and Monday through Thursday of next week from 8-11 a.m. and from 1-3 p.m. entering at the gymnasium side of the building.

Please see Saturday’s edition of the Record-Herald for a full report on this game.

Washington junior Shawna Conger, left, drives against Meigs Madison Fields during a Division II District semifinal game at Southeastern High School Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/02/web1_Shawna-Conger-vs-Meigs-2-21-2019.jpg Washington junior Shawna Conger, left, drives against Meigs Madison Fields during a Division II District semifinal game at Southeastern High School Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald