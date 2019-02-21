Gymnasts compete in Dayton meet

Miami Trace placed sixth at the Dayton Championship meet held Saturday, Feb. 16.

Winning the invitational was Miamisburg with a 141.1 team score.

Troy was second with a 135.5 and Versailles placed third with a 134.8.

Miami Trace completed the meet with another improved team score of 122.325.

The Panther gymnasts improved their uneven bar score to a 27.6.

Earning personal high marks from the judges were, Alyssa Butler, Milana Macioce, Kandice Mathews and Lizzy Valentine.

Placing in the invitational was as follows:

All-Around

Devan Thomas, 11th out of 28; Lizzy Valentine, 15th out of 28

Vault

Devan Thomas, 15th out of 43; Alyssa Butler, 21st out of 43

Uneven bars

Lizzy Valentine, 14th out of 42; Devan Thomas, 19th out of 42

Balance beam

Devan Thomas, 11th out of 48; Maddy Southward, 13th out of 48; Kandice Mathews, 25th out of 48; Lizzy Valentine, 26th out of 48

Floor exercise

Maddy Southward, 17th out of 48; Devan Thomas, 19th out of 48; Lizzy Valentine, 23rd out of 48.

Milana Macioce executing a pike jump on floor exercise. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/02/web1_Milana-Macioce-Feb-16-2019-.jpg Milana Macioce executing a pike jump on floor exercise. Alexis Gardner performs a handspring vault. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/02/web1_Alexis-Gardner-Feb-16-2019.jpg Alexis Gardner performs a handspring vault. Courtesy photos Devan Thomas twisting in her vault. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/02/web1_Devan-Thomas-Feb-16-2019.jpg Devan Thomas twisting in her vault. Courtesy photos