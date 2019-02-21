Posted on by

Gymnasts compete in Dayton meet


Submitted article

Milana Macioce executing a pike jump on floor exercise.

Alexis Gardner performs a handspring vault.


Courtesy photos

Devan Thomas twisting in her vault.


Courtesy photos

Miami Trace placed sixth at the Dayton Championship meet held Saturday, Feb. 16.

Winning the invitational was Miamisburg with a 141.1 team score.

Troy was second with a 135.5 and Versailles placed third with a 134.8.

Miami Trace completed the meet with another improved team score of 122.325.

The Panther gymnasts improved their uneven bar score to a 27.6.

Earning personal high marks from the judges were, Alyssa Butler, Milana Macioce, Kandice Mathews and Lizzy Valentine.

Placing in the invitational was as follows:

All-Around

Devan Thomas, 11th out of 28; Lizzy Valentine, 15th out of 28

Vault

Devan Thomas, 15th out of 43; Alyssa Butler, 21st out of 43

Uneven bars

Lizzy Valentine, 14th out of 42; Devan Thomas, 19th out of 42

Balance beam

Devan Thomas, 11th out of 48; Maddy Southward, 13th out of 48; Kandice Mathews, 25th out of 48; Lizzy Valentine, 26th out of 48

Floor exercise

Maddy Southward, 17th out of 48; Devan Thomas, 19th out of 48; Lizzy Valentine, 23rd out of 48.

