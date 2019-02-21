Gymnasts compete in Dayton meet

Miami Trace placed sixth at the Dayton Championship meet held Saturday, Feb. 16.
Winning the invitational was Miamisburg with a 141.1 team score.
Troy was second with a 135.5 and Versailles placed third with a 134.8.
Miami Trace completed the meet with another improved team score of 122.325.
The Panther gymnasts improved their uneven bar score to a 27.6.
Earning personal high marks from the judges were, Alyssa Butler, Milana Macioce, Kandice Mathews and Lizzy Valentine.
Placing in the invitational was as follows:
All-Around
Devan Thomas, 11th out of 28; Lizzy Valentine, 15th out of 28
Vault
Devan Thomas, 15th out of 43; Alyssa Butler, 21st out of 43
Uneven bars
Lizzy Valentine, 14th out of 42; Devan Thomas, 19th out of 42
Balance beam
Devan Thomas, 11th out of 48; Maddy Southward, 13th out of 48; Kandice Mathews, 25th out of 48; Lizzy Valentine, 26th out of 48
Floor exercise
Maddy Southward, 17th out of 48; Devan Thomas, 19th out of 48; Lizzy Valentine, 23rd out of 48.