FCS to host State tournament today

The Fayette Christian School Crusaders varsity boys basketball team, who lost last year in the quarterfinals to Dayton Temple, hosted Cozzaddale on Monday, Feb. 18.

The Crusaders had already defeated the Chargers earlier this season and needed to win, though, to advance to the Final Four.

The Crusaders trailed 6-0 early before Nicholas Epifano and Lane Hufford combined for 11 points to put the local unit ahead to stay in the first period and went on to post a 55-24 win over the Chargers.

Epifano finished with 17 points, including nine in the final period when the Crusaders (16-4) outscored the Chargers, 22-3.

Lane Hufford added 13 points and Spencer Hanusik had 12 points including eight in the second quarter. Michael Miller chipped in six points, Drew Pontius scored four and Brady Bumpus added three points.

Cozzaddale, who was down two starters due to injuries and illness, tried to ride the inside height of Russell Barr for a possible upset by the No. 7 seeded team. It worked early in the game but he received no help and finished scoring 22 of the team’s 24 points.

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS

Crusaders 50, Licking Co. Christian Academy 7

This was totally opposite of the varsity contest as the Crusaders scored the first 21 points of the game and held the Eagles scoreless in three of the four quarters.

Nate Crichton had a career high 25 points, Drew Pontius had 10, Brady Bumpus scored seven, Jake Crichton had six and Cade Whitaker added two.

Here is the schedule for the state BCSO Buckeye Christian School Organization on State Final 4…some games results were still being waited on by local officals.

Friday Feb. 22

Noon Jr.High Boys Division

#2 seed Fayette Christian (11-2) vs. #3 seed Dayton Temple

1:30 p.m. Jr. High Boys

#1 seed Columbus High Street vs. Findlay Heritage/Brooklyn Heritage winner

3 p.m. Girls Varsity

#2 seed Dayton Temple vs. #3 seed Fayette Christian (7-5)

4:30 p.m. Girls Varsity

#1 seed Bucyrus Wayside vs. #4 seed Mentor

6 p.m. Boys Varsity

#2 seed Fayette Christian (16-4) vs. $3 seed Dayton Temple

7:30 p.m. Boys Varsity

#1 seed Columbus High Street vs. winner of Brooklyn Heritage/Findlay Heritage

Saturday, Feb. 23

Action begins with the Consolation Junior High Boys and then Championship games & will continue with that format every 90 minutes starting at 9am.

Tickets are available at the door. Refreshments will be available in two locations on the school campus.

All 12 games over the two days will be streamed on Facebook Live/McDonald’s Fayette Co. Ohio page starting on Friday at noon.